Green Liberals inside the party

New Liberals outside, Green Liberals inside!

Meet the youth wing of the Coalition for Conservation. Among the office-bearers of the parent body you will find Christine Talacko (aka Mrs Photios), Lucy Turnbull QO and The Hon Malcolm Turnbull.

And then there is the Coalition for Climate Action …an initiative by C4C designed to lay the groundwork for the bipartisan support for action on climate change that Australia desperately needs.

We are forming a strategic group of Liberals and Nationals who wish to assist our Government in getting the right policies and business case that are sound for the future of our environment and economy, giving continuance to the debate across clean energy, clean transport, green technologies, protection of our fauna and flora and other issues.

Our aim is to help build a steady drumbeat of voices calling for more action to address damage to our climate, help engage LNP members, branches and representatives more deeply in understanding climate & renewable issues and provide support for high-profile conservatives willing to speak out to shift the debate.

ON THE BRIGHTER SIDE. LEAN is at it again, teaming up with Manufacturing Workers Union.

Labor frontbencher Joel Fitzgibbon has slammed the manufacturing workers union for forming an alliance with an ALP climate change group that he claims wants to rip out ovens, hotplates and heaters from Australian homes.

The AMWU’s incoming national secretary Steve Murphy unveiled an alliance with the Labor Environment Action Network (LEAN) over the weekend, despite manufacturing’s long reliance on coal and gas.

Mr Fitzgibbon — the opposition resources spokesman who has long opposed LEAN’s actions within the Labor Party — said the manufacturing union was risking another federal election loss with its new alliance.