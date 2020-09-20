It’s who’s time?

This is a video advertisement from the Victorian Government. Yes that Victorian Government.
It is part of a campaign
supporting women to stand for council election in Victoria.
It even has a website with images of people not wearing masks or social distancing.
Apparently:
Victorians need unity and leadership more than ever. The upcoming local government elections are a critical opportunity for women to stand and represent their communities and their values.
2 of the speakers (don’t know who they are) in the video appear to be recorded while out doors. That means at least the speaker and person videoing were outside and at least the speakers were without masks. The Video is dated 13 September 2020.
TAFKAS has some questions:
- Did they have permits? If yes, is this considered an essential service/function.
- Where were the police to supervise?
- If unauthorised, one imagines that this would provide sufficient evidence to fine and possibly arrest all involved. Al least to have the police to show up to their homes to harass them.
They’re all in this together. They being big government and big bureaucracy with the boot on the throat of the citizenry.
Not wanting to be a contrarian, but l would have thought women outnumber men in local government. What’s the rationale for more women?
Hmm, a Viktoriastan government advertisement?
With a distinctly red background colour scheme…?
Colour me … jaded.
Why is it that blokes have to have a sex change to get a”head” in life
(phrasing)
Women were given the vote at Federation and make up more than half the voting population, therefore men are not totally responsible for the state of the nation. Put another way – women have sons and then vote for politicians who sent their sons in as ‘battle fodder’ in crazy wars. I am not a misogynist but a realist!
Why do we need this woke shit?
Victoria has seen:
Female Premier, governor, PM (from Vic) and a reigning Queen.
Plus plenty of female mayors, female Ministers (e.g., Mikakos) and country court & Supreme Court justices.
Could local councils actually enhance their reputation as snooze fests? Seems there are still a few gaps.
Sigh. More and more greenies on Councils. Mainly it’s woke ‘women’ with financial resources (hubbies invested in renewables?) who stand for these positions. Many other women are busy with looking after their families or working.
The official dob-them-in number is 131444.
‘Victorians need unity and leadership more than ever’
One voice, one party, one truth, one equality. Burn books, destroy the dissenters. China ALP. More equal than you.
Joan Kirner looks like a Tory compared to this lot.
The anti men project must continue regardless