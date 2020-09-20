It’s who’s time?

This is a video advertisement from the Victorian Government. Yes that Victorian Government.

It is part of a campaign

supporting women to stand for council election in Victoria.

It even has a website with images of people not wearing masks or social distancing.

Apparently:

Victorians need unity and leadership more than ever. The upcoming local government elections are a critical opportunity for women to stand and represent their communities and their values.

2 of the speakers (don’t know who they are) in the video appear to be recorded while out doors. That means at least the speaker and person videoing were outside and at least the speakers were without masks. The Video is dated 13 September 2020.

TAFKAS has some questions:

Did they have permits? If yes, is this considered an essential service/function.

Where were the police to supervise?

If unauthorised, one imagines that this would provide sufficient evidence to fine and possibly arrest all involved. Al least to have the police to show up to their homes to harass them.

They’re all in this together. They being big government and big bureaucracy with the boot on the throat of the citizenry.