One Supreme Court appointment away from a totalitarian patriarchal theocratic society it seems

It is always a fascination however depressing it might be to enter into a conversation with someone on the left. The Trump presidency has exceeded even my expectations for virtue and achievement, with the peace agreements in the Middle East beyond all anticipation. Yet there they are, Democrats who won’t concede even a scintilla of credit to the president for anything whatsoever. This is yet another example, but a very good example, of the idiocies of the left in looking at Trump and the last four years: Trump’s 1776 commission is proof America is spiraling toward fascism. From the Guardian but even so, how can there be people this ignorant that this doesn’t look like the ravings of a lunatic:

Gilead here we come Can we use the F word yet? Can we finally admit that America is dipping its feet in fascism? Armed militias are roaming the streets; Donald Trump is laying the groundwork to discredit the results of the 2020 election; the press has been labelled the “enemy of the people”; there are credible allegations that migrant women in detention camps are being coerced into having their uteruses removed; “anti-fascists” have been branded public enemy number one. And now Trump has announced a “national commission to support patriotic education” – in other words, a racist propaganda program. “Leftwing rioting and mayhem are the direct result of decades of left-wing indoctrination in our schools,” Trump declared in a speech on Thursday. He went on to condemn critical race theory and the 1619 Project, the New York Time’s Pulitzer-prize winning initiative to reframe American history by placing the consequences of slavery at the center. “[T]he crusade against American history is toxic propaganda [that] will destroy our country,” he announced. Per Trump, the only way to save the United States is to revise its history entirely; to gloss over violent colonialism and slavery and pretend America doesn’t have a bigoted bone in its body. Which is why, Trump said, he is setting up a 1776 Commission to teach students “about the miracle of American history”. Well, “miracle” is certainly one way to describe something completely made-up.

And in case you don’t get the reference to Gilead:

The Republic of Gilead, colloquially referred to as simply Gilead or elsewhere sometimes called, by its leadership, the “Divine Republic”, is the totalitarian patriarchal theocracy that rules over most of the territory that belonged to the former continental United States in The Handmaid’s Tale.

Just around the corner, is it? These people are mad. These people seem to really believe that the US is one Supreme Court appointment away from a totalitarian patriarchal theocratic society. They are beyond discussion and reason. They are plainly crazy. As a kind of counterweight, let me just bring up this: Van Morrison Attacks ‘Fascist Bullies’ In Anti-Lockdown Protest Songs.

Irish singer-songwriter Morrison has released three new protest songs railing against the ‘pseudoscience’ surrounding Chinese Coronavirus and accusing the UK government of being ‘fascist bullies disturbing our peace.’

Sample lyrics:

No more lockdown / No more government overreach / No more fascist bullies / Disturbing our peace … No more taking of our freedom / And our God-given rights / Pretending it’s for our safety / When it’s really to enslave …”

Come to Victoria if you have any doubt about where reality now lies.