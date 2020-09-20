The NEW Liberal Party of Australia

Just to show how much damage to the word liberal have done the Liberal Party of Australia, have a look at this new cool and hip party, the New Liberals.

Apparently, the people who populate political parties and seek political office are not politicians. Well at least this is what the New Liberals believe:

The New Liberals are different from other parties. We are not politicians. Most members of The New Liberals would never have entered politics, unless they were driven to do so, by the yawning nothingness offered by the other parties.

And their catch line:

Economically responsible, socially progressive.

Alright. Fine. What are their policies then. Let’s go to where the rubber hits the road.; their financial policies:

We believe in Modern Monetary Theory, which is really an updated form of that Keynesianism which got the world out of the Great Depression and which created prosperity, full employment (and more than enough wealth for the wealthy), around the western world in the post war period. Our policy is heavily influenced by a number of modern monetary theorists, and in particular by the work of William Mitchell and Thomas Fazi: Reclaiming the State (Pluto Press, London, 2017).

Unfortunately the evidence is that Keynesianism actually made the Great Depression much longer than it should have been. But never let the facts get between politicians (sorry for these people, non-politicians) and the ability to use other people’s money to try to shape the world towards an utopian nirvana.

But there is more:

Our Economic Policy goes hand in glove with our Climate Policy. We see a strong place for government in solving our climate crisis, and a strong place for government to do that via a progressive economic policy as outlined above.

Then there is their education policy:

We will establish universal affordable child care. It will be funded by the savings in other areas of education (see below), and from savings gained via our immigration, law and justice and tax policies. We support the Gonski model of needs-based funding for primary and secondary education. We will conduct a strict review of government spending on fee help to ensure that only those institutions which offer a real and tangible benefit to students and the economy, will be funded. We will re-establish proper funding for TAFE courses and give proper financial support to apprenticeships. We will fund research into, and the teaching of indigenous languages to prevent them disappearing. We will endorse a funding scheme that allows refugees and asylum seekers funding for higher education pathways, so that they can thrive in the community. As part of his scheme, Universities and other tertiary institutions will be required to take a certain minimum number of refugees and asylum seekers each year under a similar model to HECS.

There is so much more to the New Liberals. Be sure to read their policies.

The New Liberals. About as Liberal as the current Liberals.