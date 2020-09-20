The NEW Liberal Party of Australia

Just to show how much damage to the word liberal have done the Liberal Party of Australia, have a look at this new cool and hip party, the New Liberals.
Apparently, the people who populate political parties and seek political office are not politicians. Well at least this is what the New Liberals believe:
The New Liberals are different from other parties. We are not politicians. Most members of The New Liberals would never have entered politics, unless they were driven to do so, by the yawning nothingness offered by the other parties.
And their catch line:
Economically responsible, socially progressive.
Alright. Fine. What are their policies then. Let’s go to where the rubber hits the road.; their financial policies:
We believe in Modern Monetary Theory, which is really an updated form of that Keynesianism which got the world out of the Great Depression and which created prosperity, full employment (and more than enough wealth for the wealthy), around the western world in the post war period. Our policy is heavily influenced by a number of modern monetary theorists, and in particular by the work of William Mitchell and Thomas Fazi: Reclaiming the State (Pluto Press, London, 2017).
Unfortunately the evidence is that Keynesianism actually made the Great Depression much longer than it should have been. But never let the facts get between politicians (sorry for these people, non-politicians) and the ability to use other people’s money to try to shape the world towards an utopian nirvana.
But there is more:
Our Economic Policy goes hand in glove with our Climate Policy. We see a strong place for government in solving our climate crisis, and a strong place for government to do that via a progressive economic policy as outlined above.
Then there is their education policy:
We will establish universal affordable child care. It will be funded by the savings in other areas of education (see below), and from savings gained via our immigration, law and justice and tax policies.
We support the Gonski model of needs-based funding for primary and secondary education.
We will conduct a strict review of government spending on fee help to ensure that only those institutions which offer a real and tangible benefit to students and the economy, will be funded.
We will re-establish proper funding for TAFE courses and give proper financial support to apprenticeships.
We will fund research into, and the teaching of indigenous languages to prevent them disappearing.
We will endorse a funding scheme that allows refugees and asylum seekers funding for higher education pathways, so that they can thrive in the community. As part of his scheme, Universities and other tertiary institutions will be required to take a certain minimum number of refugees and asylum seekers each year under a similar model to HECS.
There is so much more to the New Liberals. Be sure to read their policies.
The New Liberals. About as Liberal as the current Liberals.
From ‘Our People’:
Libertarians all!
Seem to be just another bunch of opportunist, statist vermin; nothing “new” about them at all.
About as functionally “liberal”, (in the classical sense) as their “model”, the US Demoncrats.
Economically responsible, socially progressive’
Sounds like a front for any of the current failed wannabe representatives. The ‘trough’ is big enough to fit them all in and the perks endless.
What about me?!
Tom Bombadil “I am no weather-master, nor is aught that goes on two legs!“
From Tolkein, JRR, Lord of The Rings I ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’
Good grief. Another bunch of socialists. It is notable that Mises had to go out of his way to explain liberal in the sense of nineteenth century liberalism; as distinct from morally and politically liberal.
Looking at Braverman today (‘Labor and Monopoly Capital’). He had to separate himself from what he thought was the botched effort of Lenin — Classical Marxists — who from 1917 advocated Taylor’s successful industrial production techniques. This was the new way, according to Lenin, that the USSR was to advance – but not in that grubby capitalist sense, but in the ‘nice’ socialist sense. Bunch of dunces!
And Paul Sweezy sheds a tear in the foreward about the “sad, horrible, heart-breaking way that … they are obliged to spend their working lives … all in the name of efficiency and productivity [!] … for the greater glory of the great god Capital.” Bollocks. I wonder who puts the bread on his table and pays for his rent. Braverman knew that capitalism was a success (as did the millions of not billions of the poor immiserated working classes – us).
Does not matter what flavour, hard or soft left, those numb nuts will always turn something successful into wretched poverty, which ironically, the industrial revolution rescued the immiserated working classes from. Case in point: one certain Victorian government, whose present policies are regressive and are producing … capital consumption. There’s your ‘New Liberals’ – another bunch of envious thieves.
Jesus Christ, man.
The “New Liberals” are magic pudding economics totalitarians.
Bringing a US meaning to the word “liberal” so that we can now start the process of restoring the word “conservative” to its original meaning.
Most likely hasSoros funding. Can’t be bothered to look.
There was a new exciting progressive party in the US for Joos that I stumbled across last year.
Turned out Alex Soros was behind it.
Another bunch of snouts sniffing around for a trough!
Didn’t President Rooseveldt reject Keynes’ prescription for ending the Great Depression?
I’m not sure how these scum think they are under represented in the existing 3 parties? Big Refugee virtue signallers who think “multinationals” with almost no presence here are evading a sum equal to the ENTIRE taxation footprint of the country, and who are hysterical about the climate hoax. The existing parties are full of this sort of garbage.
Love how they are both fiscally responsible, and believe in MMT.
Overton window is now so far left yesterday’s labour is today’s liberals. Believing you shouldn’t have your money taken without your permission is considered so far gone as to be radical.
Just what we need in Australia; another left of centre party, like the ALP, the Greens, and the modern day LNP.