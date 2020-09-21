VicPol gang assaults grandmother on Daniel Andrews’ orders

The Premier fully supports domestic political violence against women – the more vulnerable the better:
Grandmother Handcuffed at Melbourne anti-lockdown protest
Any ‘man’ in uniform doing this and choosing not to refuse is a moral and physical coward. You never see them swarm sizable ethnic men with a healthy contempt for police. Not without their riot gear, anyway. Here they are on Saturday – 11 of them – arresting a girl:
A DOZEN POLICE surround and arrest a girl on a Melbourne beach today.
She's wearing a mask so her CRIME could possibly be that she's 5.1 km from home, or she may have overshot her allowed exercise time by 5 minutes!
I love how four of them face outward on military over-watch. Just in case a toddler rolls a beach ball at them.
Just disgusting.
All these people had to do was inform the police that (a) they were from an Afghan family, and (b) that they support ‘Black Lives Matter’. Problem solved.
What a pathetic sight that beach pic is.
I will claim to be an indigenius elder like Pommy Pascoe,that ‘ll Larn em .
I say “indigenius ” because its sheer genius the amount of money these frauds get for lying but not as much money as career politicians who do the same thing .
Fascist scum. The type of people in VicPol are the type of people dictators around the world and throughout time have always relied. People who unquestioningly follow hideous orders with no capacity to exercise restraint or apply common sense. As always it’s done for the “official” version of what is needed to “protect” the public.
Try swimming there. Wade out 60m and you are in thigh deep, freezing water with your feet still in silt. The main benefit of Port Melbourne was I could walk there and half decent fish and chips on Bay St. Better than nothing – just.
Disgusting. The distressed older woman didn’t want to lose her lifeline, her phone. And then her dog. And still they handcuffed her and frogmarched her off, this 69 year old mother of four and grandmother of six who as she says has never put a foot wrong in her life. It is not surprising that she had a complete and utter emotional breakdown at the end of this cruel treatment, with those sad little distress cries when curled up on the ground, cries that anyone who’s dealt with the aged would know signify complete hopelessness. It is outrageous that she should be brought to this by what happened to her as she simply tried to assist someone else under attack to fold a garment. Another huge stain on Australia.
Scott Morrison, a comment please?????
I honestly don’t think we’ve seen more disgusting and brutal pictures of police activity in a ‘civilised’ Western nation since 1930’s Germany. They are particularly going for defenceless women and the aged. There almost seems to be a plan to do this.
As for the mantra of ‘keeping people safe’ – this just doesn’t wash with outdoor patrols at beaches, or during a well-spaced beachside demonstration for basic human rights. These goons are not keeping anyone safe.
They are monsters.
The whole Globe now knows there’s a fruitcake in charge, rivalling the DPRK Kims.
12 cops (by my count) for one arrest.
Is this a record?
They probably have more freedom in the DPRK than Pyongyang-by-the-Yarra.
We’ve seen a fair bit of this sort of stuff in Communist China though.
Belt and Road friends of the sell-out slithering big noting Dan Animal.
Welcome to Communism, Victorians.
Dan Animal is keeping you dumb, not safe.
Perhaps we can start a movement in NSW to offer refugee accommodation to Victorians.
He’s too busy hiding under his desk from Bullyboy Dan!