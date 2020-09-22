David Leyonhjelm has a spread in Penthouse Mag

Former Senator from NSW, David Leyonhjelm has a spread in Penthouse magazine. No. Not picture. Words.

As is usual for Leyonhjelm, he makes a compelling case; this time about the coming mess in the Australian University sector:

If TAFKAS may add, what we are seeing now and will be seeing much more of soon is a direct consequence of stupid and misguided government policy. And like most stupid and misguided government policy, those paying the price won’t be the ones causing the mess.

The lack of understanding of the difference between invention and innovation and worse what is actually invention.

If these “institutions” were private enterprises, their Boards and Senior management would be under the spotlight. We are talking about multi billion dollar organisations.

Can anyone name the CEO (Vice Chancellor) of 6 of the G8? How about 2 of the 8? How about the Chairman (Chancellor).

Have a look at the people populating the boards of these institutions and you will see the usual mediocrats whose claim to fame is not achievement but successful rent seeking. TAFKAS suggests that punters start with the Chancellor of his alma-mater UNSW.

There will be no accountability for the mess makers but the high paid low quality managers will ride off into the sunset with their generous packages.