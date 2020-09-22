The Melbourne Syndrome revisited

Let me take you back to my post of August 6:
The Covid pandemic has brought on our modern version of The Stockholm Syndrome: “feelings of trust or affection felt in many cases of kidnapping or hostage-taking by a victim towards a captor.” We now have the Melbourne Syndrome, which I come across versions of every day:
Feelings of trust or affection felt during a lockdown by its victims towards their most authoritarian political leaders.
Since Melbourne has now implemented the hardest lockdown at the hands of the dumbest and most incompetent political leader in the world, I believe that Melbourne should have the honour of bearing the name of this widely observed form of insanity.
And what do we find in the papers today: Victoria backs Dan Andrews in Newspoll.
A majority of Victorians have backed Daniel Andrews’ management of the second COVID-19 outbreak, with two-thirds of voters across the country also rating the state’s lockdown as “about right”.
Lots of reasons for this gross stupidity, but a deep insight into the actual risks of the coronavirus is non-existent. I meet up with these people all the time, who will quote oceans of stats on Sweden and Florida to prove that we are doing well here in Victoria and it’s all thanks to Dan. I suppose democracy works after a fashion, but these totalitarians have worked out ways to deceive half the population plus one in one election after another.
And not necessarily the stupider ones since there are plenty of college professors who vote for parties of the left and will on no account ever do anything else.
Meanwhile, the State goes further into bankruptcy. If ever there were a project that will never cover its costs, this is the one, with this the latest news: West Gate Tunnel’s toxic soil removal to cost Victorian taxpayers up to $750m.
Taxpayers are set to fork out hundreds of millions of dollars to help get rid of West Gate Tunnel’s toxic soil.The state government will stump up the extra cash to move and store contaminated soil that has stalled the $6.7 billion project for almost a year.
Why people vote for parties of the left is beyond me. Do they really believe they will become better off with such massive waste as the hallmark of government.
Honestly how off the planet do you have to be to believe we are in danger of global warming along with this pandemic? Yet there these people are, as filled with fear and ignorance as it is possible to be, ready to follow the single most incompetent political leader we have ever had into both poverty and a police state.
In a special sitting of the Victorian parliament to increase our debt by $ 24 billion it came to light that cost overruns and budget blowouts by just one minister , Jacinta Allan , Minister for level crossings, Transport etc . were $ 27 billion .
It’s simple, just ask these utter morons, if Dictator Dan is doing such a great job, and Victoria is doing so well, then explain why Victoria has 700 more deaths than the rest of Australia combined, despite the harshest, most extreme restrictions in practically the whole Western world?
And those second wave deaths are only because of Dictator Dan’s horrible bungling of the hotel security business, for which he, as premier, owns full responsibility.
Praising or supporting Andrews is like doing the same for the prisons minister who somehow allows killers and hardened crims to escape and kill, but then clamps down hard afterwards on the general public.
I can’t believe so many of my fellow Victorians are so stupid, and incapable of rational thinking.
In fact that toxic soil is not toxic. PFAS is firefighting foam, and only the Victorian firefighters union thinks it’s toxic. So the union puppets running the state declare it is too, and taxpayers are fleeced again.
Will Andrews announce that Chinese businesses would provide the money and the skills to build the tunnel (and more besides) if only Morrison would permit. (In return for vaguely worded concessions). If Morrison blocks him, would the Victorian Coalition
MPs be routed at the next federal election, and thereby deliver Labor control of both Houses?If this scenario in part explains Andrews policies, the numbers of Victorians who support them will be very good news to Labor.
No Victorian I know, living in city, or country, would think Andrews’ plan is OK. Of course, some form of lockdown was necessary to bring the case load down because of grossly inadequate tracing capabilities.
Maybe the peasants thought the government was doing OK during the Black Death, but the peasants revolt only kicked-off in 1381 when the government decided to raise taxes.
I would anticipate a review of performance after not during the current pandemic.
Is this why battered wives go back to their husband?
Is the virus a death sentence for those under 60+??
if not why the hell are we shut up like chooks at night!
Here is what I have just sent to the local member on the government side regarding the Omnibus Amendment Bill:
Given the poll, I would suggest dictator dan isn’t as stupid as you think. He just has completely different priorities than you. They don’t have to be the right priorities, just the ones that matter to him.
Heard a lady on regional community radio the other day. Gertrude, she had called in the talk segment and was gushing about how Dan was keeping us all safe and how concerned she was that we all werent locked down enough. She has become an adjective in our house now, whenever we hear one of those numpties its “oh, just another Gertrude”
There is a good chunk of the population that loves to be told what to do and how to live their lives and who are really quite lost if left to their own devices.
And what are you going to do about it?
I’m planning on leaving for what it is worth.
Dear Reichfuhrer Andrews,
‘Honestly how off the planet do you have to be to believe we are in danger of global warming along with this pandemic? Yet there these people are as filled with fear and ignorance as it is possible to be, ready to follow the single most incompetent political leader we have ever had into both poverty and a police state’
It is saddening. China ALP.
Potential alternative solutions include:
Zinc, ionophores, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, quercetin, anti-virals, azithromycin, doxycycline, MATH+, B3, (even Glycyrrhizin: Lancet 2003), Sweden.
Freedom.
The only explanation I can see is that a majority of the population has been scared out of their wits by Corona and the frenzy the media have created. They see going out of their home safety zone and getting within 1.5 m of another person as the scariest thing they can do.
Dan has saved them. They are saved from interacting with anybody going to/from work or being at work itself. Not only that, but Dan has ensured that if they do go out there are as few people to be forced to interact with as possible.
For these hopelessly ill-informed dolts Dan is an absolute saviour. His media will whip up the resulting economic chaos as being the result of the Federal government and shift the blame. Many people, still on their Dan high, will believe every word.
Certainly not! In fact, no woman under 50 in Australia has died from COVID, and only 4 men. Under 60 the lethality rate is much less than 1% for both men and women infected. Lethality is very high for those over 90 years (40% for men; 25% for women) but this should also be seen in context with the life expectancy rate (82 for men; 85 for women) in Australia. That is not to say that those elderly don’t deserve to live longer, but as we age our immune systems become more compromised.
The other aspect is co-morbidity. As far as I can tell, every victim of COVID had at least one serious co-morbidity and some of the deceased had several. Preliminary figures suggest that the average deceased had 2.4 co-morbidities although that is not confirmed.
As an example, one of the men under 50 years who died was morbidly overweight, a diabetic with a history of heart problems, a known heavy drinker and he smoked! I’m sorry for his family – I’m sure their upset – but he was (and still is) listed as a death as a consequence of COVID. Draws a long bow.
COVID is a bastard of a disease if your elderly or infirm. It might kill you. But, for the overwhelmingly vast majority of the population, it is not lethal.
Half plus one of the electorate is either directly or indirectly on the Government tit. At the risk of being the harbinger of doom, we’re doomed.