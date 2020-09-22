Trumpie gets the Amish vote! + German power imports and a working holiday in China

The Third Iceberg is the Island Effect. Australia is an island. This has been overlooked by the RE enthusiasts who get excited about the number of windmills in places like Denmark and Germany that can generate about 70% of the electricity supply on a good day. What about bad days? Record German power imports in the first half of 2020.
A bundle of contradictions for the “they are all nuts” file
Climate change is supposed to make weather more unpredictable but we are building more weather-dependent power sources.
Electricity use has evolved to be on demand, but we are building intermittent power sources.
Electricity demand is supposed to go up with EVs and green hydrogen, but demand limiting is required to integrate intermittent sources.
Electricity storage is expensive, but we are building power sources that require storage.
Networks are the largest component of power bills and creates the most outages, but we are building power sources that depend on larger and more complex networks.
Rooftop PV reduces reliance on the grid, while wind and solar farms require a larger more expensive grid, but we are building lots more of both with subsidies for opposing policies.
Power bills are 30% generation and 40% networks, but we are building power sources that push both components (comprising 70% of the bills) higher.
Synchronous generators inherently provide auxiliary services – such as inertia, reactive power, fault level and bulk power – but we are building a more complex fragile power system where these auxiliary services are provided by a separate piece of the system.
We are building a power system so interconnected that an hour of low wind in South Australia (the smallest most distant part of the grid) creates a price spike across the entire network.
States are supposed to deliver power to the people, but we have handed over the planning and decision making to centrally controlled quangos and the commonwealth.
A working holiday in a Chinese village. Sinc recently posted a memory of a trip to Russia and mentioned that a trans-Siberia train trip is on his bucket list. He could keep going into China but it might be too late. It is certainly too late to experience the kind of village life that my wife experienced during the Cultural Revolution. Find attached “A day in the life of a Chinese peasant.”
Will Trump carry all 50 states?
Don’t Buy Made in China
The 14th of June, 1946 is the birthday of a boy born in the Jamaica district of Queens, NYC.
In 1995, his car has a flat tire. A black man walking by and notices it’s owner is wearing a suit. So he fixes the flat. “How can I repay you?” asks our birthday boy. “My wife has always wanted some flowers.” A few days later, the black man’s wife gets a beautiful bouquet of flowers with a note saying, “Thanks for helping me. By the way, the mortgage on your house is paid off.”
A USMC Sargent spends 7 months in a Mexican prison for a minor charge. He is beaten. The man from Queens sends him a check for $25,000 “To get you started.”
A black bus driver saves a suicidal girl from jumping off a bridge. Our Queens man sends him a check for $10,000.
A rabbi’s critically ill son needs to get from NYC to California for specialty care. No airlines will fly him. The generous man pays for a private flight for the child.
This kind man from Queens commits many other “quiet acts of random kindness.”
A wise man once said “If a man’s heart is good, nothing else matters. And if a man’s heart is bad, nothing else matters.”
Who is this kind man?
#DonaldJTrump, is a man with a good heart.
President Trump, For His Second Term
wall it off, let it go back to agrarian communism