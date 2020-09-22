Liberty Quote
Whenever is found what is called a paternal government, there is found state education. It has been discovered that the best way to ensure implicit obedience is to commence tyranny in the nursery.— Benjamin Disraeli
-
-
Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
“Bob, will you denounce Andrew’s actions?
We need you to denounce his bill to arrest anyone they feel like, without the use of police even just lefty public servants.
We need a statement from you that you detest such actions and stand against this tyranny.
Put it in writing here, Bob.”
Will the racist denounce this tyranny?
Council elections in Victoria will be very interesting. I think people will take more notice of their candidates’ policies this year.
Dan again calling the China virus “wicked”.
Maybe he means ‘totally wicked’ as in cool. He gets to do all the things he dreamt of doing. Like destroying capitalism and arresting productive people.
And another:
https://imgur.com/gallery/VN87YwB
People talking about the weather?
We are getting 19C in Sydney on Sunday, apparently. Winds above 30kph, which will be stronger in my neck of the woods.
I feel I should do something special to say farewell to the cooler weather – because summer is coming.
Sumer is icumen in
Lhude shoute “Screwe yu!”
Groweþ mad
and swereþ bad
to splitte Hev’n in tu
Shoute “Screwe yu!”
Gou kikke þe bloddi kat
Ande mayngie dogg tu
Rayge unyokeþ
Helle fyr stokeþ
furie shoute “Screwe yu!”
Screwe yu! Screwe yu!
Shoute til þo fayce be blu
Plye knyfe ande swurd ande shu.
Screwe yu tu • Screwe yu.
Screwe yu • Screwe yu tu.
One of my neighbors is having a “My freezer failed and I have 45 kilos of steak to cook” party.
His neighbor is having a “My beer keg fridge just died” party.
A match made in heaven.
Hurricanes and karma. From 1:20 on is my neighborhood.
Oh yeah, no masks and plenty of Trump signs.
Is this the Granny thumping thread?
Looks like a great day to get out and taser a few grannies!
Regarding the latest Newspoll, even considering the “diversion” polling factor of some conservatives, it’s a solid majority of Victorians in favour of Andrew’s policies – which includes his unleashing of Vikpol on dissenters. Astounding.
I would not be holding out much hope for the new dissent laws being put down. Not after we saw how easy it was to get the SOE extended.
Good one Zatara!
Good morning all.
Having trouble finding it, will continue of course. Did anyone else see the harpies of The View giving the beans to Kim Klacik? In it, Joy Behar claims she had the backing of the black community to indulge in some blackface. The video of this exchange is fuckwittery on stilts.
Checking in.
A true progressive would call it ‘unhelpful’.
Probably already posted in these august pages seeing as though the segment was 3 days ago
A true progressive would call it ‘unhelpful’.…
Problematic, Inappropriate and Unacceptable.
I saw Andrews being asked by a journalist about those “officers” being given extended powers. Andrews just brushed it away as no big deal. This is so dangerous and there is nothing that can be done about it. What is the value of a Constitution that allows governments to arbitrarily assign police powers to citizens?
I would not be holding out much hope for the new dissent laws being put down. Not after we saw how easy it was to get the SOE extended.
I wouldn’t give up hope and that sort of defeatism is what he’s counting on.
“Blah blah blah, I’m Dan Andrews, I did this, I did that, I can do anything and you’ll lump it.”
The SOE was an extension of something that had been in place – and extended – before. His Omnibus Bill is a whole new ballgame. I think he will have a harder time getting it through; I’m hoping he won’t be able to.
The Hunchback
https://imgur.com/LtVNVG4
Andrews just brushed it away as no big deal.
He has about the same level of understanding of the legal system and the rule of law as Joh Bjelke-Petersen had, with a smoother manner and a more compliant press.
He just doesn’t get it.
So no investigation? No evidence? No proof? Just fine them based on a denunciation?
Tip for you, VicPol. EVERY village I visited in Afghanistan told me that the neighbouring villages were all Taliban, and suggested I call in an air strike on them.
I didn’t, and do you know why? Because:
1. Traditionally, prove of wrong doing comes before punishment, and
2. People lie about others for any number of reasons, including payback.
IAG’s new CEO backs lockdowns, pledges climate focus
Incoming chief executive of the Insurance Australia Group Nick Hawkins says the industry is not set up to cover the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and has pledged to be a voice on climate change during his tenure
“Yes there are things that have occurred, but we would like more to be done.”
Mr Hawkins,who did not comment on whether the federal government should set a net zero by 2050 target or whether he supports the government’s gas push, said more needed to be done to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.
“IAG itself is carbon neutral and there are many programs that we have put in place to lower our environmental impact as a company.
“All of us, individuals, companies and governments need to do more on this topic. The impact of climate change on communities is going to be significant and all of us need to take some of that responsibility.” wns, pledges climate focus
Incoming chief executive of the Insurance Australia Group Nick Hawkins says the industry is not set up to cover the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and has pledged to be a voice on climate change during his tenure
“Yes there are things that have occurred, but we would like more to be done.”
Mr Hawkins,who did not comment on whether the federal government should set a net zero by 2050 target or whether he supports the government’s gas push, said more needed to be done to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.
“IAG itself is carbon neutral and there are many programs that we have put in place to lower our environmental impact as a company.
“All of us, individuals, companies and governments need to do more on this topic. The impact of climate change on communities is going to be significant and all of us need to take some of that responsibility.”
I think any AFL final in Brisbane from now onwards is going to be wet weather football. Judging from last night kicking long and just getting the ball forward will be the way to go. Sides with a good swamping physical presence like the Tigers, Power and Dogs will have an advantage. Sides like Geelong and Collingwood who tries to possess the footy will be at a disadvantage.
You could see the sweat shining off the players after 10 minutes last night.
From the OT
What is the value of a Constitution that allows governments to arbitrarily assign police powers to citizens?
Feds are doing that already with CASA giving police powers to private bodies like the Ultralight and Gliding bodies. No right to stay silent, penalties imposed on “suspicion”, decisions made behind closed doors in your absence, etc etc.
From the other thread;
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/growing-body-research-indicates-many-confirmed-covid-19-cases-might-not
Growing research indicates many COVID-19 cases might not be infectious at all
If they can assign those powers to a machine, e.g. a speed camera (system), why not ?
Want the COVID fuss to go away?
Wait until 4 Nov. If Biden wins we will never hear another word about it.
vlad,
What defeatism? I’ve made a valid observation. Dan won’t change my perspective of his tyrannical rule. Or my view of the thugs Vikpol have shown themselves to be. He never has nor ever will get my vote. It’s the 60 odd% of Victorians that support him and the pissweak LNP you should be concerned about.
I used to think that, but I think that the establishment power have surprised themselves with how easy it is to stage total revolution and nobody says anything, so even if Biden wins they’re going to continue.
Fair point twostix, but their initial and most widespread motivation will be gone.
wonder if that would work in Spring St?
Lay down Sally!
We had one of those in our street after the ship ended up on the main Ncl surf beach. Power out 4 days. Half a tree landed on my roof. Did no damage, but I wish I’d thought to take a photo since it looked like my house was wearing a toupee. The local West Wallsend rural fire brigade got off for me. God bless volunteer firies!
2020 / 1984
https://imgur.com/gallery/2PTTsGJ
Can relate to that one BoN.
– 120 mph winds at 0200 in the morning
– 3 foot of rain in 2 hours
– 10 foot of storm surge
– 4-5 foot of flood through the ground floor of my place
But power out for 4-5 days and no way to read Australia’s leading libertarian and centre-right blog? Now that has been true tragedy. 🙂
Absolutely: it now appears that up to 90% of ‘cases’ are nothing more than clinically irrelevant (not sick, not infectious) artefacts due to oversensitivity of the PCR tests. A better marker is ICU admissions or deaths, although even they appear to be grossly overcounted for the same reason (a ‘positive’ test is not the same thing as a clinical illness – if it was, George Floyd died of COVID!). Take a look at Worldometer: it shows that the big ‘second waves’ in Europe are NOT accompanied by many deaths at all, most of this ‘second wave’ is due to increased use of over sensitive tests.
di klimat ist changing, there I said it.
A barge lobbing in your front yard would really suck.
These Florida residents have runaway barges in their yards after Hurricane Sally: ‘What do we do?’ (22 Sep)
‘What do we do?’ The answer is obvious: have a big steak BBQ and beer party.
Gruinaid busy saying Trump saying “covid hardly affects the young” is a lie.
I dont have the will to link, its the usual turgid bilge served up to the faithful.
Dan again calling the China virus “wicked”.
Heh, the poor old virus is just standing there saying “What the hell?! I’m just doing what I do, you’re the one fucking things up”.
One of those barges is about 100 meters from here and may have taken out the pier my boat was tied to. The boat is now in what we call the “Pile ‘o Boats” on our seawall.
On the plus side I had a grand-niece born in the middle of the hurricane.
Her name is Sally of course!
Zatara – She’s going to be a handful. A veritable whirlwind when she grows up!
Virus is just another scare on the populace. I had a nasty bout of something like the flu a couple of weeks ago, went to bed For a few days until I felt better, did NOT go for a virus test in case I became another statistic. Stayed at home for a week just in case.
Nobody else in our household had a similar cold, I recovered within days, no lingering problems. Dan and his dangerous cabal need to be taken to a remote forest.
Told my nephew that she is going to be a red-head. He freaked.
Did anyone see how John Ruddick went on Q&A last night?
ABC: Boat that went missing last week in SA is missing again.
USSR constitutional rights and duties:
https://www.departments.bucknell.edu/russian/const/36cons04.html
Let there be no capitalist babies.
Vlad , Omnibus Bill is not new ,original passed in April but extension of powers finishes in October . This bill is to keep it going til April 2021 and extends the powers to authorise “appropriate” people to be able to arrest those they believe may do something. Guilty before Proven in fact and includes breaking into people’s’ houses . Unfortunately most voters do not know about it and because of the stresses of their daily lives these days not likely to be into the politics . How many do you reckon watch Dan ‘s performance each day may catch excepts put out on news that cut the negatives out. There are people including opposition working on cross benchers who passed the 6 month extension as these are the ones who will vote for it when it goes thru upper house.
I’m late to the party, but want to say that was excellent LOLs
LOL
Jane Yonda found Michael Jackson very “touching”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jwod1Q3CUSM
BoN
Jane Yonda is interested in birds
Welcome, Sally!
What is the value of a Constitution that allows governments to arbitrarily assign police powers to citizens?
The American Constitution is a great document. It sets in stone a range of requirements by which the people and the Government must abide.
By comparison, our citizens rely on laws enacted by Parliament for our protection and the maintenance of a civil society. The problem is, that in every statement on human rights in Australia, whether it is presented as law, policy or merely aspirational, you will always find a statement to the effect of “…..subject to any laws made by the Parliament…..”. In other words, Parliament has primacy. The most glowing and protective laws on the protection of human rights exist only up until the Parliament makes another law that can override those HR laws.
The Victorian Charter of Human Rights and Responsibilities Act 2006 is an excellent example.
At item 12 “Freedom of movement” the Act says “Every person lawfully within Victoria has the right to move freely within Victoria and to enter and leave it and has the freedom to choose where to live”.
At item 16 “Peaceful assembly and freedom of association” the Act says “(1) Every person has the right of peaceful assembly and (2) Every person has the right to freedom of association with others, including the right to form and join trade unions.”
So good so far. In fact the Act has lots of good stuff that a civilised democracy should have. But then:
At item 31 “Override by Parliament” the Act says “(1) Parliament may expressly declare in an Act that that Act or a provision of that Act or another Act or a provision of another Act has effect despite being incompatible with one or more of the human rights or despite anything else set out in this Charter.”
There’s a whole lot more but basically, the Charter of Human Rights and Responsibilities Act 2006 is only good until another Act overrides it. Which is exactly what has happened.
If Parliament made a law, it can repeal/amend/override that law. If you want a US style constitution that protects your human rights, then go to the US or, spend the rest of your life trying to achieve constitutional change here in Australia. Good luck.
(can you imagine any circumstances where you could convince the Uniparty to include constitutional change questions on human rights into their next re-election platform?)
Mullumhillbilly,
Many thanks.
And I really hate summer.
SH – Is that why she had the antiaircraft gun training in Hanoi?
Nearly everyone in the professional classes and increasingly the trady classes is scared out of their wits about “COVID”.
We’re never, ever going back to “normal”. When the deem to let us “get back to normal” about 50% of the things they’ve implemented will stay forever. It’ll take a century to undo it all.
Yellow ball football in the Gold Coast dew. This years AFL Grand Final will probably spoil a good night at the pub in the West.
I’ve had multiple bugmen lickspittles tell me that this “new normal” of social distancing and contact tracing and Supreme Leader Heath Dictators should be kept forever to prevent flu deaths.
What I’m saying is a huge chunk of the population are totally ok with living like this in one form or another. The daily rituals of life before February are already forgotten.
When I first heard/read about the Breonna Taylor I was shocked.
But after reading this 41 page report that’s dropped today tells a very different story to the one the msm has been running with.
She was part of a violent, criminal organisation.
She was caught up in a shootout with cops that was initiated by her boyfriend.
But she’s a martyr?
I am without speech.
and to respect the rules of socialist intercourse.
The party comes in and screws you.
But leaves your wife alone.
Then jails you both for not meeting the 5 year plan targets.
Five thousand breathless pages written about Tiger Woods going into the US Open at Winged Foot. He didn’t make the cut, finishing at 10 over after two rounds. No, I didn’t hear that on the ABC.
twostix
#3593846, posted on September 22, 2020 at 12:56 pm
Yep, and that will be the evidence of the Stockholm syndrome.
What I’m saying is a huge chunk of the population are totally ok with living like this in one form or another.
Yes, the ones who’ve felt no pain yet.
Politicians have no interest in changes that limit their power. Not enough life left in me to change anything in this wretched country. The only hope is that enough Australians recognise that something needs to be done to curb the power hungry. 🤣
When I first heard/read about the Breonna Taylor I was shocked.
But after reading this 41 page report that’s dropped today tells a very different story to the one the msm has been running with.
She was part of a violent, criminal organisation.
She was caught up in a shootout with cops that was initiated by her boyfriend.
But she’s a martyr?
I am without speech.
To answer this, I borrow from beverage maker Woka-Cola, and its subsidiary brand, Spite:
Image is Nothing.
The Cause is Everything.
Obey The Cause.
They’ll never feel pain because they’re outer party members.
*Woke-A-Cola.
That works better…
….in this wretched country.
How true.
Bit unfair Ubique. He played with Trump in Feb, won the 2019 Masters and another PGA tour event this year. I suspect he has a comparable amount of titanium in his body as in his one wood, plus a bulk prescription for endone. I’ve a lot of time for Mr Woods.