Not much we can each do individually to stop it but at least you might know how to help if you understand what’s going on. Here’s another look at the issues in play.
Michael Matt takes a look at some good news regarding the Covid recovery rate before exploring what’s really going on with the global pandemic.
To understand this, he takes us to Switzerland—to the World Economic Forum—where the movers and shakers of the world have been meeting on a regular basis, especially since January 2020, to plan ‘The Great Reset’ at the Davos 2021 Summit in January.
Using multiple video clips, Michael shows how everyone from Soros, to Gates, to Schwab, to Al Gore and the Secretary-General of the United Nations are only too eager to admit that Covid offers them a rare opportunity to reset the world economy, population control, global commerce, climate change regulation, education and the UN Sustainable Development Goals in order to “reorder,” “reimagine” and fundamentally transform every aspect of life as we know it.
Is this the rest of the story behind the Russia hoax, Ukraine, the phony impeachment and all the other deep state attempts to cripple Trump’s efforts to ‘make America great again”?
The folks at Davos want a new world order, and the only thing standing in their way at the moment is US. And if they get their New Normal, nothing will be the same ever again…unless, perhaps, if Donald Trump wins in November.
It’s not about saving lives
It’s about CONTROL
Trump will win 37 states – their heads will explode and their bodies will become biomass.
The end game is spelt out in the Holy Bible for those that wish to know how this wraps up.
Yep, as predicted, Kates is posting straight up Protocols-level stuff as Cat OPs. Sinc, I think the old bloke needs a tap on the shoulder. Gold watch time, top innings fella, see you on the links.
Just had a look at the Mauna Loa Global CO2 Monitoring Laboratory web site. ML have been monitoring atmospheric CO2, on top of the ML volcano (go figure) since 1950. Their data shows a consistent, unwavering, increase in atmospheric CO2 of 3-4 ppm (parts per million) per year since 1950.
The big deal for them is that the virus (actually, governments) has resulted in a significant reduction in human-caused CO2 emissions in 2020, setting the stage for a real-life experiment about how much our CO2 is affecting the atmosphere.
They are now saying the effect is not detectable. They posit that a 25% decrease in human emissions would only lead to a 0.2% reduction in atmospheric CO2. So a 100% decrease would lead to a 0.8 reduction! Meanwhile, atmospheric CO2, due to natural causes, continues on its linear increase of 3-4% per year.
Nevertheless, they caution that “this illustrates that we need to make aggressive investments in renewable energy sources to tackle our global heating emergency”. What complete crap.