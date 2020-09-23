Citing fake virus threat, Victoria Police turn away volunteers

And those volunteers happen to be the experts on the local terrain. This is institutionalised cowardice:

In line with coronavirus restrictions, at this stage we do not require any assistance from the public. We’re living in different times at the moment… we have to be very conscious of COVID.” – Inspector Jason Goddard has got this



Let’s hope 14 year-old autistic lad, William Wall, is found safe and well – despite this shameful negligence.

UPDATE: Victoria Police just confirmed that William’s body has been found in Yarra Junction. They didn’t require any assistance, remember. They had the situation under control. Obviously.