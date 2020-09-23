Citing fake virus threat, Victoria Police turn away volunteers

And those volunteers happen to be the experts on the local terrain. This is institutionalised cowardice:
In line with coronavirus restrictions, at this stage we do not require any assistance from the public. We’re living in different times at the moment… we have to be very conscious of COVID.”
– Inspector Jason Goddard has got this
Let’s hope 14 year-old autistic lad, William Wall, is found safe and well – despite this shameful negligence.
UPDATE: Victoria Police just confirmed that William’s body has been found in Yarra Junction. They didn’t require any assistance, remember. They had the situation under control. Obviously.
Looks like the boy has sadly been found, dead.
I’m just speechless at this continuing, weapons grade stupid overtaking the country.
This is the antithesis of Australia. No one gets left behind. You search for your mates.
Just saw this on the news.
Very sad.
Hope Victoria Police is thoroughly ashamed of itself.
What would have happen if they had just ignored the police and carried on looking?
Bloody appalling. What has got into the police. While I am at it the Liberal Party is gutless. O’Brien should have stood up yesterday and said all those TOP Public Servants that cannot remember inportant detail are not fit for the job and will be sacked the first day of a Liberal Government. The vast majority would agree.
NaffDanistan:
Victorian one day, more Victorian the next?
The VicStasi would have stopped whatever searching was going on and descended en-mass to fine those filthy curfew deniers as they returned to their own vomit 😡
And I am sure when this affair is looked into it will be discovered that no one was actually responsible for the decision.
I truly find myself feeling that I would not want to go to Victoria. A real sense of apprehension which I rationally no to be over the top. But I know what to expect in other states, I know what to expect from their police, but I begin to feel that I could unawares find myself on the wrong side of some nasty rules and nasty people.
Chairman Dan knew nothing about this.
That was the old Australia before we became a police state and overrun with people who have no love of, or loyalty to, this country. Dan is just seeing how far he can go. He is applying what he has learned from his masters during his many visits to his ideological homeland.
So sad.
So enraged.
How unspeakably appalling. There wouldn’t have been much contagion risk if the searchers were strung out in lines while moving through the area.
I kinda hope the kid didn’t break a leg and died of exposure overnight… He was only 2K from home. If enough people searched yesterday afternoon they may well have found him!
Oh wait the szientizts said that it was OK for him to be out there in 6 or 7 C! Wet and windy so wind chill lowering that way down. But no issues. Search isn’t one of the quarantine exemptions. Let him out there.
Can’t break Dictactor Dan’s edicts. Eh?
Naturally. The Dear Leader can never be wrong. Like Big Brother he is infallible, invincible and immortal.
William Wall
In death he has a name.