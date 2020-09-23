Dogs in cars passing butcher shops are more self-disciplined

  2. JohnJJJ
    #3594685, posted on September 23, 2020 at 11:06 am

    Absolutely fascinating. The hysteria. Whenever the subject of Trump comes up, even here in Australia, it is the same. Emotionalism combined with knowing what he is thinking. It is all about the personality of someone they have never met.

  3. billie
    #3594687, posted on September 23, 2020 at 11:07 am

    oh my!

    the hate is strong

    post US election behaviour should be a hoot

  5. sabena
    #3594703, posted on September 23, 2020 at 11:20 am

    Have I missed something or do nearly all of these type of stories involve hysterical females?

  6. C.L.
    #3594719, posted on September 23, 2020 at 11:31 am

    The way she neglects the vehicle controls to – ahem – wave at the Trump supporters reminded me of Forrest Gump walking off his moving shrimp boat to swim directly to Lt. Dan.

  7. dover_beach
    #3594721, posted on September 23, 2020 at 11:33 am

    These people have been so utterly brainwashed by the media it is incredible.

  8. Scott Osmond
    #3594728, posted on September 23, 2020 at 11:39 am

    Was she tested for drugs or alcohol? Will she be charged with dangerous or reckless driving? or is this another example of leftist vagina privilege?

  9. Rob MW
    #3594742, posted on September 23, 2020 at 11:51 am

    The deranged women looks like Biden’s missus. Made my day 🙂

    The American left’s property damage bill would make a third world country the richest country in the world. No wonder insurance in the U.S is unaffordable, officialdom license miles too many deranged fuckwits.

  11. liliana
    #3594750, posted on September 23, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    Interesting. People with TDS seem to lack perspective and impulse control and have anger management issues.

  12. Michael K
    #3594754, posted on September 23, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    She is getting a lot more fame than she probably anticipated

  13. H B Bear
    #3594765, posted on September 23, 2020 at 12:07 pm

    Don’t drive while triggered.

