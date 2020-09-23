Is there any part of the paper still safe to read anymore?

Posted on 11:01 pm, September 23, 2020 by Steve Kates

It was only because I was doing the sudoku that I even came across this: Ricky Ponting says Black Lives Matter most important issue in society.

Ricky Ponting, captain of the Australian side during its greatest racial controversy, believes the Black Lives Matter movement is one of the most important issues facing society and one Australian cricket needs to engage with.

The comments come a week after Justin Langer acknowledged that the Australians should have put more thought into taking a knee before the games against England, but said they were discussing a more sustainable way of addressing the issue of racism in society and the game.

Here are the first of the comments listed under “Best”:

Before embracing BLM first check the official BLM website and them check out some of the speeches given by the founders and current leadership. Then see if you want to bend the knee. The BLM movement is much much more than respecting people of colour.

Ricky – your support on this issue is a disservice to sport in general.

Ricky Ponting should stick to cricket and leave political liberal progressive bull dust to clowns that got the time for that. BLM is a marxists organization and these sports people should educate themselves before they get involved in things they don’t understand.

This entry was posted in Culture Wars. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Is there any part of the paper still safe to read anymore?

  1. mh
    #3595494, posted on September 23, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    Ricky don’t lose that number
    You don’t wanna call nobody else
    Send it off in a letter to Black Lives Matter

  2. pat
    #3595498, posted on September 23, 2020 at 11:25 pm

    22 Sept: Legal Insurrection: Black Lives Matter Website Scrubs Section Calling for Destruction of ‘Nuclear Family’
    by Mary Chastain
    Coincidentally, polling has BLM popularity down substantially over the last three months
    The Black Lives Matter organization deleted its “What We Believe” section. It has come under criticism since it was filled with Marxist language, including the wish to destroy the “nuclear family.”
    You can still view it via Wayback Machine (LINK)…
    https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/09/black-lives-matter-website-scrubs-section-calling-for-destruction-of-nuclear-family/

    21 Sept: Washington Examiner: Black Lives Matter ‘What We Believe’ page that includes disrupting ‘nuclear family structure’ removed from website
    by Anthony Leonardi
    The Washington Examiner reached out to Black Lives Matter for comment…
    Republicans have criticized the group’s co-founder Patrisse Cullors in ads, playing a clip from a 2015 interview (LINK) in which she identified herself and fellow co-founders of the organization as “trained Marxists.”…
    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/black-lives-matter-what-we-believe-page-that-includes-disrupting-nuclear-family-structure-removed-from-website

    VIDEO: 23 Jul 2015: Real News: A Short History of Black Lives Matter
    by Jared Ball
    TRANSCRIPT
    PATRISSE CULLORS, CO-FOUNDER, BLACK LIVES MATTER: …Myself and Alicia in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories…
    https://therealnews.com/pcullors0722blacklives

  3. a reader
    #3595508, posted on September 23, 2020 at 11:38 pm

    When the NSOs try to be Political Parties this is what happens. Check out Netball Australia and the flack they’re copping this week because the only identified Aboriginal didn’t take to the court during Indigenous round. It was a rare occasion where the Firebirds were actually winning so logically the coach didn’t change her on-court team. Queue the outrage and people saying insane nonsense like the Firebirds can’t make the final so they should play everyone and who cares if they lose?!?

  4. Steve
    #3595510, posted on September 23, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    If BLM has marxist roots as it appears it does, then is “kneeling” for their cause effectively indirectly endorsing communism?

    Do the people who “kneel” actually understand BLM appears to have marxist roots?

    Just askin’……

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.