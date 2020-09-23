Is there any part of the paper still safe to read anymore?

It was only because I was doing the sudoku that I even came across this: Ricky Ponting says Black Lives Matter most important issue in society.
Ricky Ponting, captain of the Australian side during its greatest racial controversy, believes the Black Lives Matter movement is one of the most important issues facing society and one Australian cricket needs to engage with.
The comments come a week after Justin Langer acknowledged that the Australians should have put more thought into taking a knee before the games against England, but said they were discussing a more sustainable way of addressing the issue of racism in society and the game.
Here are the first of the comments listed under “Best”:
Before embracing BLM first check the official BLM website and them check out some of the speeches given by the founders and current leadership. Then see if you want to bend the knee. The BLM movement is much much more than respecting people of colour.
Ricky – your support on this issue is a disservice to sport in general.
Ricky Ponting should stick to cricket and leave political liberal progressive bull dust to clowns that got the time for that. BLM is a marxists organization and these sports people should educate themselves before they get involved in things they don’t understand.
22 Sept: Legal Insurrection: Black Lives Matter Website Scrubs Section Calling for Destruction of ‘Nuclear Family’
by Mary Chastain
Coincidentally, polling has BLM popularity down substantially over the last three months
The Black Lives Matter organization deleted its “What We Believe” section. It has come under criticism since it was filled with Marxist language, including the wish to destroy the “nuclear family.”
You can still view it via Wayback Machine (LINK)…
21 Sept: Washington Examiner: Black Lives Matter ‘What We Believe’ page that includes disrupting ‘nuclear family structure’ removed from website
by Anthony Leonardi
The Washington Examiner reached out to Black Lives Matter for comment…
Republicans have criticized the group’s co-founder Patrisse Cullors in ads, playing a clip from a 2015 interview (LINK) in which she identified herself and fellow co-founders of the organization as “trained Marxists.”…
VIDEO: 23 Jul 2015: Real News: A Short History of Black Lives Matter
by Jared Ball
TRANSCRIPT
PATRISSE CULLORS, CO-FOUNDER, BLACK LIVES MATTER: …Myself and Alicia in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories…
When the NSOs try to be Political Parties this is what happens. Check out Netball Australia and the flack they’re copping this week because the only identified Aboriginal didn’t take to the court during Indigenous round. It was a rare occasion where the Firebirds were actually winning so logically the coach didn’t change her on-court team. Queue the outrage and people saying insane nonsense like the Firebirds can’t make the final so they should play everyone and who cares if they lose?!?
If BLM has marxist roots as it appears it does, then is “kneeling” for their cause effectively indirectly endorsing communism?
Do the people who “kneel” actually understand BLM appears to have marxist roots?
Just askin’……