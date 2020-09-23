Joyce no longer wants to finance the lemon he awokenated

Posted on 11:25 am, September 23, 2020 by currencylad

8 Responses to Joyce no longer wants to finance the lemon he awokenated

  2. Roger
    #3594718, posted on September 23, 2020 at 11:31 am

    Australian rugby will soon be semi-professional.

    May not be a bad thing, either.

  3. Scott Osmond
    #3594725, posted on September 23, 2020 at 11:36 am

    Good. What does butsex marriage airlines finances look like? Once the cashflow goes in to the red many of these businesses and sporting clubs might get back to the core business of delivering goods and services instead of social engineering.

  4. calli
    #3594727, posted on September 23, 2020 at 11:38 am

    no weapon forged against you will prevail, and you will refute every tongue that accuses you. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and this is their vindication from me,” declares the LORD. Isaiah 54:17

    All Izzy had to do was wait.

  5. nb
    #3594738, posted on September 23, 2020 at 11:47 am

    Flying kangaroo: Eats, roots, shoots, and leaves.

  6. H B Bear
    #3594752, posted on September 23, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    Potentially the best thing that has happened to the Wallabies in years. No more being second guessed by the gay leprechaun. Now if they can work out how to win…

  7. H B Bear
    #3594779, posted on September 23, 2020 at 12:15 pm

    Good luck trying to find a replacement sponsor in the current conditions. Most corporates are trying to work out how to pay their own employees. Channel Stokes how to avoid paying for the cricket before the summer has even started.

  8. Riversutra
    #3594788, posted on September 23, 2020 at 12:21 pm

    Was my response to this – loud laughter- inappropriate. I feel it wrong to kick someone when they are down but if ever a sport needed a kick in the cobblers. Oh well, I live in Victoria so I need all the laughs I can get!

