Joyce no longer wants to finance the lemon he awokenated

Cold and richly deserved: Qantas dumps Wallabies as part of broader sponsorship shakeup.
Liberty Quote
Indeed, it is probably no exaggeration to say that economics developed mainly as the outcome of the investigation and refutation of successive Utopian proposals – if by “Utopian” we mean proposals for the improvement of undesirable effects of the existing system, based upon a complete disregard of those forces which actually enabled it to work.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
-
Israel Folau wins!
Australian rugby will soon be semi-professional.
May not be a bad thing, either.
Good. What does butsex marriage airlines finances look like? Once the cashflow goes in to the red many of these businesses and sporting clubs might get back to the core business of delivering goods and services instead of social engineering.
All Izzy had to do was wait.
Flying kangaroo: Eats, roots, shoots, and leaves.
Potentially the best thing that has happened to the Wallabies in years. No more being second guessed by the gay leprechaun. Now if they can work out how to win…
Good luck trying to find a replacement sponsor in the current conditions. Most corporates are trying to work out how to pay their own employees. Channel Stokes how to avoid paying for the cricket before the summer has even started.
Was my response to this – loud laughter- inappropriate. I feel it wrong to kick someone when they are down but if ever a sport needed a kick in the cobblers. Oh well, I live in Victoria so I need all the laughs I can get!