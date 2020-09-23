Quod erat demonstrandum

Often when TAFKAS finds an interesting piece of news or opinion or information that is not generally covered in Australia, he posts it on the Cat. And when posting it on the Cat, TAFKAS puts his ten cents in.

On this one, there is nothing TAFKAS can add – California DA’s new policy to consider looters’ ‘needs’ before charging them

A California district attorney is requiring her prosecutors to consider looters’ “needs” when weighing criminal charges against them. The new mandate, set forth by Contra Costa County District Attorney Diane Becton, makes it tougher to prosecute looting cases in the county, which sits just outside San Francisco.

Coming soon to a progressive state in Australia near you. The one south of NSW, north of Tasmania, east of South Australia and west of New Zealand.