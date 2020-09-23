Quod erat demonstrandum

Often when TAFKAS finds an interesting piece of news or opinion or information that is not generally covered in Australia, he posts it on the Cat. And when posting it on the Cat, TAFKAS puts his ten cents in.
On this one, there is nothing TAFKAS can add – California DA’s new policy to consider looters’ ‘needs’ before charging them
A California district attorney is requiring her prosecutors to consider looters’ “needs” when weighing criminal charges against them.
The new mandate, set forth by Contra Costa County District Attorney Diane Becton, makes it tougher to prosecute looting cases in the county, which sits just outside San Francisco.
Coming soon to a progressive state in Australia near you. The one south of NSW, north of Tasmania, east of South Australia and west of New Zealand.
We don’t have much looting in Australia.
Besides which, the context of this is the move to denote looting by black Americans as reparations.
Keep your eye on the migration stream
“Absolutely Perfect – Florida Governor Introduces “Law Enforcement Protection Act”…”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/22/absolutely-perfect-florida-governor-introduces-law-enforcement-protection-act/
The civilizational sink in action. No one would be willing to insure a property or business where the left’s pets are allowed to run wild. No lender would be willing to lend money to a business or householder without insuring that if something like fire or flood happened they were covered. As things fall apart it will all be blamed on racist whites. More and more will flee and when they do they will take their voting patterns with them. This is why you sink the boats and shouldn’t allow new residents to vote or especially hold office for at least 3 generations. The city states of old new something we’ve chosen to forget or ignore.
We already have a type of this woke-law in NSW. If you’re given a fine in NSW, it is possible for the Dep Sec of Stronger Communities to defer or halve the fine if you’re ‘affected by COVID’, on JobSeeker, poor etc. We already have a two-tier legal system enforced by the public servants, not the Courts.
Just imagine what will happen to the US if Biden wins.
That said, the ‘artist’ is once again pulling stuff from a dark, wet, place.
And the “needs” of the victims? What about them?