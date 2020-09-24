A message to American citizens assailed by left-wing terrorism:

"As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity. What we consume, what we are exposed to, and what we engage with online, has a real effect on all of us," said Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex https://t.co/0bKsCnQ7MB
— CNN International (@cnni) September 23, 2020
So they’ll condemn unjust accusations of racism, sexism, qwertyism, climate denial, populism and facism which are being constantly levied by green-progressives against patriotic conservative Americans then? Excellent!
Just look at the body language in that still.
King George III was unavailable for comment.
I was under the impression that he could no longer call himself ‘Prince’ or ‘Duke’ of anything.
“As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity.”
They’ve gone anti-BLM?
Brave.
He doesn’t have two neurons to knock together
Hilarious. Trump beautifully handles the two brats.
BREAKING NEWS: Trump slams Meghan Markle and says he is ‘not a fan of hers’ and says he wishes Prince Harry ‘luck’ because ‘he’s gonna need it’ after the pair told Americans to vote president out
• President Donald Trump slammed Meghan Markle after she and Prince Harry recorded a video message interpreted to be pro-Joe Biden
• ‘I’m not a fan of hers,’ Trump said from the podium Wednesday. ‘I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he’s going to need it’
• Prince Harry asked Americans to ‘reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity,’ while Meghan Markle told Americans to vote ‘our values’
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8766219/Trump-slams-Meghan-Markle-says-not-fan-says-wishes-Prince-Harry-luck.html
Talk about foreign influence in an election.
I think Harry likes causing PR problems for the Royals, it’s some type of revenge for not being a biological member of the family.
The photo says it all. The commanding one has a straight back, solid confident gaze with a slight head tilt to show sympathetic but strong leadership in times of trouble. And then there is Harry.
She must give gold medal blowjobs.
Video of Trump responding to Harry & Megs
Video length ~30 seconds
https://globalnews.ca/video/7354607/trump-says-he-wishes-a-lot-of-luck-to-prince-harry-after-meghan-markle-allegedly-urges-americans-to-vote-biden
European royalty are hoping America will break up and they can insert themselves back into some sort of position of minor influence in the NE corner.
Sounds like a quid each way.
They’d love to be invited to the Whitehouse no matter who’s in power. The camera is what Ms Megan is seeking, and a beautiful frock outdoing Mrs Trump or Jacqui Kennedy.
Try again,
Sounds like a quid each way.
They’d love to be invited to the Whitehouse no matter who’s in power. The camera is what Ms Meghan is seeking, and a beautiful frock outdoing Mrs Trump or Jacqui Kennedy.
Harry is such a cuck. Sad.
Two Dukes brought undone by American divorcees. One a shameless social climber, the other a cunning little vixen.
Markle can put out her political views as she is a US citizen. Harry should STFU.
The Royal Family have not involved themselves in any political debate for obvious reasons. Harry getting involved in US politics with embarrass the Queen and he should know this.
Trumps response was a classic!
These two really are lightweights.
Queen supposedly backed Brexit.
For a while there, I doubted that Harry was sired by Charles, and was more likely the issue of the Royal Equerry James Hewitt. Clearly, I was wrong, Harry has certainly matured into Prince Charle’ son.