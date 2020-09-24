Well he expected to fight them on the beaches, also in the streets and the landing grounds, but did he expect we would have to fight them on the parks benches, on our doorsteps, in our cars and homes, to get into our churches and schools and sporting arenas? To travel a few km or, OMG, cross state boundaries? Did he ever expect that we would be fighting the police?
Liberty Quote
In recent decades democracy has inflated its powers too soon, too far and too long.— Arthur Seldon
-
Recent Comments
- cuckoo on As Mr Churchill said, we will fight them on the beaches…
- nb on As Mr Churchill said, we will fight them on the beaches…
- Tim Neilson on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Roger on Let’s see if they pay tax on their revenue
- rickw on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- thefrollickingmole on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Old School Conservative on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Arnost on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Steve trickler on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- rickw on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Mother Lode on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- 1735099 on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- John Brumble on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- thefrollickingmole on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Colonel Bunty Golightly on As Mr Churchill said, we will fight them on the beaches…
- Mater on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- NuThink on A message to American citizens assailed by left-wing terrorism:
- Damon on Let’s see if they pay tax on their revenue
- Roger on As Mr Churchill said, we will fight them on the beaches…
- thefrollickingmole on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- rickw on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Damon on As Mr Churchill said, we will fight them on the beaches…
- 1735099 on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Boambee John on A message to American citizens assailed by left-wing terrorism:
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- duncanm on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- feelthebern on Let’s see if they pay tax on their revenue
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- As Mr Churchill said, we will fight them on the beaches…
- Let’s see if they pay tax on their revenue
- A message to American citizens assailed by left-wing terrorism:
- David Bidstrup guest post. Energy crisis or stupidity?
- Is there any part of the paper still safe to read anymore?
- Bludgeoning the electricity industry corpse: the government’s technology policy
- Citing fake virus threat, Victoria Police turn away volunteers
- To see ourselves as others see us
- Quod erat demonstrandum
- Facebook bans green groups!?
- Joyce no longer wants to finance the lemon he awokenated
- Dogs in cars passing butcher shops are more self-disciplined
- Featherweight to Sumo master: ‘I know you are but what am I?’
- Evidence, The Media and Mrs Ginsburg
- What’s really going on with the global pandemic
- David Leyonhjelm has a spread in Penthouse Mag
- The Melbourne Syndrome revisited
- Trumpie gets the Amish vote! + German power imports and a working holiday in China
- Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Peter Lang and Ken Gregory: Global warming may be beneficial for the global economy
- Get your tickets for the launch of Climate Hustle
- Australia needs an urgent reset of its pandemic policy
- “The Victorian Premier is under intense pressure”
- The Biden Rule on Judicial Appointments
- VicPol gang assaults grandmother on Daniel Andrews’ orders
- One Supreme Court appointment away from a totalitarian patriarchal theocratic society it seems
- It’s who’s time?
- Green Liberals inside the party
- The NEW Liberal Party of Australia
- Confirming for posterity that she was an activist, not a judge
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Dickhead Dan’s idea of Leadership:
No, I didn’t. Honest. I ran out of gas! I had a flat tire!
I didn’t have enough money for cab fare!
My tux didn’t come back from the cleaners!
An old friend came in from out of town!
Someone stole my car!
There was an earthquake!
A terrible flood! Locusts!
IT WASN’T MY FAULT I SWEAR TO GOD!!!
(Apologies to Jake)
“Dickhead Dan’s idea of Leadership:”
The dog ate my homework.
Did he ever expect that we would be fighting the police?
Now, now…they’re just following orders.
All of this pales into insignificance when compared to the outrage caused by the picture of a black farmer on the packet of Uncle Bens rice. Rightly so, this is a racist travesty and must be be rectified immediately or Uncle Bens rice should be cancelled. Even worse is the labelling used extensively by one of the major supermarket chains who labels some of its generic products as “ Home Brand”. This outrageous, what about the discrimination that must be felt by homeless people when they see these products on the supermarket shelves! This must stop immediately. I urge all consumers to contact this supermarket chain and demand that this “Home Brand” descriminatory slur be immediately removed from their products.
Fighting grannies. Like something out of Benny Hill.
I can remember when these budget brands were still labelled as ‘Scotch Buy’.