As Mr Churchill said, we will fight them on the beaches…

Posted on 1:03 pm, September 24, 2020 by Rafe Champion

Well he expected to fight them on the beaches, also in the streets and the landing grounds, but did he expect we would have to fight them on the parks benches, on our doorsteps, in our cars and homes, to get into our churches and schools and sporting arenas? To travel a few km or, OMG, cross state boundaries? Did he ever expect that we would be fighting the police?

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Oppressive government, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to As Mr Churchill said, we will fight them on the beaches…

  1. Boxcar
    #3596012, posted on September 24, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    Dickhead Dan’s idea of Leadership:
    No, I didn’t. Honest. I ran out of gas! I had a flat tire!
    I didn’t have enough money for cab fare!
    My tux didn’t come back from the cleaners!
    An old friend came in from out of town!
    Someone stole my car!
    There was an earthquake!
    A terrible flood! Locusts!
    IT WASN’T MY FAULT I SWEAR TO GOD!!!
    (Apologies to Jake)

  2. Damon
    #3596024, posted on September 24, 2020 at 1:35 pm

    “Dickhead Dan’s idea of Leadership:”
    The dog ate my homework.

  3. Roger
    #3596027, posted on September 24, 2020 at 1:38 pm

    Did he ever expect that we would be fighting the police?

    Now, now…they’re just following orders.

  4. Colonel Bunty Golightly
    #3596031, posted on September 24, 2020 at 1:39 pm

    All of this pales into insignificance when compared to the outrage caused by the picture of a black farmer on the packet of Uncle Bens rice. Rightly so, this is a racist travesty and must be be rectified immediately or Uncle Bens rice should be cancelled. Even worse is the labelling used extensively by one of the major supermarket chains who labels some of its generic products as “ Home Brand”. This outrageous, what about the discrimination that must be felt by homeless people when they see these products on the supermarket shelves! This must stop immediately. I urge all consumers to contact this supermarket chain and demand that this “Home Brand” descriminatory slur be immediately removed from their products.

  5. nb
    #3596046, posted on September 24, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    Fighting grannies. Like something out of Benny Hill.

  6. cuckoo
    #3596047, posted on September 24, 2020 at 1:51 pm

    Even worse is the labelling used extensively by one of the major supermarket chains who labels some of its generic products as “ Home Brand”.

    I can remember when these budget brands were still labelled as ‘Scotch Buy’.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.