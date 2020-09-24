Fairfax and the ABC suddenly very concerned about violence

They’ve cheered a years-long coup attempt by Obama holdouts and a street war that has killed dozens.
• ‘We’re going to have to see what happens’: Trump opens door to violence if he loses.
• Donald Trump refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses US election.
The President is justified in qualifying the nature and timing of any hypothetical concession of defeat.
Hitlery still doesn’t accept the last result of the last election.
They can go suck pus.
Synchronised spinners.
When did you stop beating your wife?
He knows that with ballot harvesting The Dems will not stop rioting and burning down businesses until they get their own way …..
He keeps using the laser pointer, they keep chasing the dot.
It’s amazing to see in real time.
Trump minimum 326 electoral college votes even with rampant cheating.
I think what Trump is talkin about is whether the mail in voting has shown to have fraud in it.
Presumably is it is shown to be fraudulent, why would you accept the outcome? The ABC appears to not to be able to deal with the idea that mail in voting could be rife with fraud…..funny that….
The Left and most in the MSM’s attitude to the violence, rioting and looting in the U.S. this year by their side is “nothing to see here, move along.”
Suddenly they are all high and mighty about the purely hypothetical prospect of their opponents doing exactly what they have been doing.
If the Left didn’t have double standards they would have none.
Utterly shameless and beneath contempt.