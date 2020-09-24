Let’s see if they pay tax on their revenue

In one of the more funny yet confusing stories of the day, the AFR has reported that:
That’s the confusing part. This is the funny part:
she’ll head up strategy and communications.
Also in her brief: government relations.
Hey. Why not put her in charge of finance and tax. She probably knows as much about those as she does strategy.
According to the AFR:
Compare the Market, described as a “fintech” in the release, is owned by UK-headquartered Budget Holdings, whose main business vehicle and home insurance.
A subsidiary of a foreign company eh.
TAFKAS waits with baited breath to see the reporting on the accounting and tax paid by this group. Can’t wait.
Was that baited or bated breath?
Compare the Market can’t afford meerkats any more?
With some extra makeup there could be some resemblance.
Some ‘research’ in Italy must be on offer.
Smells like a holding pattern/gardening leave position.
You know, like how ALP connected get “government relations manager” jobs in major Contracting firms, or both ALP or LNP get partner jobs in EY, PWC, KPMG et al for a few years before retiring to the fold when the heat is off.
She will end up back in the loving arms of Aunty eventually.
So many fingers in so many liquidisers, I mean, pies.
CBD column in the smh says her ABC payout was only around 300k.
If she needs a job after a lifetime with the ABC, she has no business commenting on money.
Now there’s the real story which both the AFR & TAKFAS missed:
Why does such a business feel the need to make representations to government?
Their only dealings with government entitites should be with the tax man and the regulator.
And this is a relatively minor company that feels the need for such a position; imagine what goes on up the corporate food chain.
We are sleepwalking into Fascism.