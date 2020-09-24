The rule of bureaucrats

Who needs a constitution? Who needs laws? Who needs parliaments?

Not Australia apparently. Australia has bureaucrats who know better.

On top of what is currently happening in the Democratic Republic of Victoria, we now apparently have administrative agencies with the power to amend legislation.

But first ….

This is a link to the text of the Australian Constitution.

After the introductory wiffle waffle, these are the words of section 1, the first bits:

The legislative power of the Commonwealth shall be vested in a Federal Parliament, which shall consist of the Queen, a Senate, and a House of Representatives, and which is hereinafter called The Parliament , or The Parliament of the Commonwealth .

Now TAFKAS is no lawyer or expert, but his reading of this suggest that the only organ with the power of legislation is the Parliament of the Commonwealth.

Right. But get this latest announcement from ASIC which was issued in the last 15 minutes:

ASIC has modified the Corporations Act to prevent stub equity offers of scrip in a proprietary company being made to large numbers of retail target holders in takeover bids and schemes of arrangement.

Again, the policy issue at question is not relevant to this. This is ASIC claiming to have changed legislating.

WHERE THE FLOCK is the Minister? The Treasurer? The Prime Minister? The Attorney General? The fricken fracken Governor General?

Does the Australian constitution mean anything anymore. Clearly Section 92 does not but how about Section 1. SECTION ONE! The first damned words.

Come on Prime Minister. Where the bloodly hell are we?