Andrews: It was the sheila’s fault

11 Responses to Andrews: It was the sheila’s fault

  1. Roger
    #3597186, posted on September 25, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    That one’s as old as Adam.

  2. Catcalling Inebriate
    #3597188, posted on September 25, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    Funny how this was always the most likely outcome. I’m now wondering how many of the “don’t” know Ministers and heads of Department are now looking for local government jobs in southern Tasmania?

  3. jo
    #3597190, posted on September 25, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    Jenny. Yes Dan. There’s a bus coming and you’re under it.

  4. chrisl
    #3597194, posted on September 25, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    Jenny Mikakos has asked to front the inquiry again. She has mis-unremembered something (is that even a word?)

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3597197, posted on September 25, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    She’ll take one for “the good of the Party” – there’ll be a decent period in the Wilderness – then pop up on same QUANGO or other…

  6. Major Elvis Newton
    #3597205, posted on September 25, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    No doubt Jenny from the Block will be deleting all her #IStandWithDan tweets after her sudden memory restoration.

  7. Tim Neilson
    #3597206, posted on September 25, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    And the Academy Award for impeccably apt use of a cliche goes to…

  8. Lee
    #3597209, posted on September 25, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    My brother said a few weeks ago that he couldn’t understand why Dictator Dan’s ministers are so loyal to him: “because he’ll burn them all and dance on their graves before admitting to any wrongdoing or accepting any blame.”

  9. Steve
    #3597219, posted on September 25, 2020 at 4:48 pm

    Lee

    As goes Kim L’ill Whatsisname in North Victoria…er…Korea, so goes Dan…..

    “if you want to know who rules over you, find out who you are never allowed to criticize”

    All Victorians have to do is stand up and say “no more” and Dans reign stops.

  10. Don
    #3597246, posted on September 25, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    Or the Health Minister might choose to do to Dan what he did to her. How much of a lapdog is she?

  11. Farmer Gez
    #3597252, posted on September 25, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    Andrews said today that he called an inquiry into hotel quarantine to find out who’s responsible for making decisions made by his own cabinet.

    That’s a level of arrogance and FU that would make Stalin blush.

