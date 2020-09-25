Liberty Quote
The national budget must be balanced. The public debt must be reduced; the arrogance of the authorities must be moderated and controlled. Payments to foreign governments must be reduced. If the nation doesn’t want to go bankrupt, people must again learn to work, instead of living on public assistance.— Marcus Tullius Cicero
-
Recent Comments
- Farmer Gez on Andrews: It was the sheila’s fault
- Anthony on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- dopey on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Nick on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Anthony on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Rex Anger on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Don on Andrews: It was the sheila’s fault
- Slayer of Memes on Andrews fronts the Inquiry today
- P on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- areff on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Black Ball on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Winston Smith on “Fascist Australia”
- Winston Smith on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Dr Faustus on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Bela Bartok on Chancellor Dan and the Finger Men
- Mother Lode on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Leo G on Remember there are no trade-offs …
- Megan on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Professor Fred Lenin on Chancellor Dan and the Finger Men
- Tailgunner on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Legalise Sedition on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Barry on Andrews fronts the Inquiry today
- Pyrmonter on Remember there are no trade-offs …
- Some History on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- calli on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- calli on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Dr Faustus on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Boambee John on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Makka on Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
- Steve on Chancellor Dan and the Finger Men
-
Recent Posts
- Chancellor Dan and the Finger Men
- Andrews: It was the sheila’s fault
- Robert Carling: Has federalism failed us in the pandemic?
- “Fascist Australia”
- Cardimona guest post. Dodgy reef science escape clause
- Andrews fronts the Inquiry today
- You knew this was coming, right?
- Nope. The problem is that they are too protected – from reality
- Remember there are no trade-offs …
- Fairfax and the ABC suddenly very concerned about violence
- The rule of bureaucrats
- As Mr Churchill said, we will fight them on the beaches…
- Let’s see if they pay tax on their revenue
- A message to American citizens assailed by left-wing terrorism:
- David Bidstrup guest post. Energy crisis or stupidity?
- Is there any part of the paper still safe to read anymore?
- Bludgeoning the electricity industry corpse: the government’s technology policy
- Citing fake virus threat, Victoria Police turn away volunteers
- To see ourselves as others see us
- Quod erat demonstrandum
- Facebook bans green groups!?
- Joyce no longer wants to finance the lemon he awokenated
- Dogs in cars passing butcher shops are more self-disciplined
- Featherweight to Sumo master: ‘I know you are but what am I?’
- Evidence, The Media and Mrs Ginsburg
- What’s really going on with the global pandemic
- David Leyonhjelm has a spread in Penthouse Mag
- The Melbourne Syndrome revisited
- Trumpie gets the Amish vote! + German power imports and a working holiday in China
- Tuesday Forum: September 22, 2020
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Andrews: It was the sheila’s fault
This entry was posted in State Politics. Bookmark the permalink.
That one’s as old as Adam.
Funny how this was always the most likely outcome. I’m now wondering how many of the “don’t” know Ministers and heads of Department are now looking for local government jobs in southern Tasmania?
Jenny. Yes Dan. There’s a bus coming and you’re under it.
Jenny Mikakos has asked to front the inquiry again. She has mis-unremembered something (is that even a word?)
She’ll take one for “the good of the Party” – there’ll be a decent period in the Wilderness – then pop up on same QUANGO or other…
No doubt Jenny from the Block will be deleting all her #IStandWithDan tweets after her sudden memory restoration.
That one’s as old as Adam.
And the Academy Award for impeccably apt use of a cliche goes to…
My brother said a few weeks ago that he couldn’t understand why Dictator Dan’s ministers are so loyal to him: “because he’ll burn them all and dance on their graves before admitting to any wrongdoing or accepting any blame.”
Lee
As goes Kim L’ill Whatsisname in North Victoria…er…Korea, so goes Dan…..
“if you want to know who rules over you, find out who you are never allowed to criticize”
All Victorians have to do is stand up and say “no more” and Dans reign stops.
Or the Health Minister might choose to do to Dan what he did to her. How much of a lapdog is she?
Andrews said today that he called an inquiry into hotel quarantine to find out who’s responsible for making decisions made by his own cabinet.
That’s a level of arrogance and FU that would make Stalin blush.