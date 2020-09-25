Chancellor Dan and the Finger Men

TAFKAS was just reading John Roskam’s oped in today’s AFR:
What a shocker. Not Roskam’s piece but what he was writing about and the latest breathtaking piece of legislation being proposed by the Victorian Government:
The first is the power it gives the government to authorise anyone it chooses to exercise – without oversight, accountability, or the right of appeal – the draconian powers of Victoria’s health regulations, which include arrest, detention, entry into homes and workplaces without a warrant, and the seizure of property.
The second is the power it gives to those so authorised by the government to arrest and indefinitely detain a person who is suspected of being someone who could potentially breach the health regulations.
Authorising citizens to forcibly enter the homes of other citizens and to detain them and seize their property – without warrant or the right of appeal.
This is not Australia.
And by the way where is the Prime Minister? Nothing to say there Scotty? Or are you ok with this because it will create jobs, jobs for political cronies at the expense of law abiding citizens but nonetheless.
What a coward you are Mr Prime Minister.
But all of this brought to mind the 2005 movie come documentary V for Vendetta. The plot as recorded in Wikipedia:
The world is in turmoil, with the United States fractured as a result of a second civil war and a pandemic of the “St. Mary’s Virus” ravaging Europe. The United Kingdom is ruled as a Nordic supremacist and neo-fascist police state by the Norsefire Party, helmed by all-powerful High Chancellor Adam Sutler. Political opponents, immigrants, Jews, Muslims, atheists, homosexuals, and other “undesirables” are imprisoned and executed.
Much like the Kim Family of North Korea have used Orwell’s 1984 as an operating manual, the Daniel’s administration may have taken the script for this movie as their operating manual.
But Australians should not be concerned. If things really get bad, we can leave our state or our country. Wait hang on, maybe not.
This is not Australia. We are governed by tyrants, cowards and fools and we can’t escape.
Watch the below documentary.
When they come for me, the first ones will be dead before I am. These fools seem to forget when there is nothing left to lose there is nothing they can threaten you with. Yes this is a death threat.
The “Tube” description text is interesting:
“In 2032, the world is in turmoil, with the United States fractured as a result of prolonged second civil war and a pandemic of the “St. Mary’s Virus” that ravaged the UK and Europe 14 years earlier. The United Kingdom is ruled as a fascist police state by the Norsefire Party, under the all-powerful High Chancellor Adam Sutler. ”
I wish life would stop imitating “art”!
Coincidently I watched V for Vendetta again just last night. One of my all time favourites and so very prescient.
It was amusing a few weeks ago when luvvie Hugo Weaving (who played ‘V’) complained that so many people were drawing parallels between the fictional regime of High Chancellor Adam Sutler and Daniel Andrews Victoria.
The parallels are extraordinary, I just don’t think poor Hugo expected it to be the left who turned out to be the baddies…
jo
#3597203, posted on September 25, 2020 at 4:30 pm
When they come for me, the first ones will be dead before I am. These fools seem to forget when there is nothing left to lose there is nothing they can threaten you with. Yes this is a death threat.
How many here remember the lefty protesters of the 1960s chanting “When you’ve got nothing, you’ve got nothing to lose”?
All Victorians have to do is stand up and say to the powers that be “No more” , and it stops……
The french farmers go bolshie and get the govt to back down, the problem has been that Australians have never really had to fight for their freedom like in america. So I suspect a lot of Victorians are watching with a sense of amusement and bewilderment wondering when it will stop. It will stop when they stand up en mass and tell the govt to back off. It will likely get ugly, but then putting a whole population effectively into an open air prison then the govt crawling up their rear ends with draconian legislation is new for Australians too….were good at fighting for other peoples causes, but now it appears we have one forced on us we have to deal with.
Its kinda weird – I was telling a good mate of mine for years this was coming, he is pretty laid back and said “maybe you need to drink more” and I was annoyed as he couldn’t see it. Now however…..I suspect he can see it pretty clearly….
Morrisonmay be following Napoleons instruction”never interfere with an enemy when he is making mistakes” . The Federal ALP must be spewing at the damage Andrews has done and is continuing to do to the ALP brand. Even their own wholly owned media is attacking him ,as if they didnt have enough to contend with ,a total lack of talent in the whole parliamentary party and the unpopularity of their state colleagues ,they will end up like the US decromats, absolutely stuffed .
I wrote to the Prime Minister and got this response:
So, in others, Oh dear, how sad, never mind.
It may well be that the Prime Minister has been pressuring Andrews on this matter. It was only a freedom of information request that revealed the Prime Minister wrote three very strongly worded letters to Andrews personally over the hotel issue in the course of a week. It would appear that the Prime Minister prefers to keep these matters out of the public eye.
I would expect that to change the instant the laws are presented to the upper house.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fm3nQPOWycI
He doesn’t yet realise that people will (rightly or not) blame him for not doing “something”.
Big fail in that response from Scomo, though sadly not a surprise. You don’t ‘work constructively’ with a totalitarian regime, doing so only lends it legitimacy.
When a leader removes and actively traduces the checks and balances of democratic governance and the common law, as Andrews has done, they should not be allowed to rely on the ‘niceties’ of those same institutions still applying to them.
For Scomo not to have even expressed concern for what is happening here in Victoria under Andrews is an appalling indictment on his moral courage. Edmund Burke would be disgusted.