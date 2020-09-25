Chancellor Dan and the Finger Men

TAFKAS was just reading John Roskam’s oped in today’s AFR:

What a shocker. Not Roskam’s piece but what he was writing about and the latest breathtaking piece of legislation being proposed by the Victorian Government:

The first is the power it gives the government to authorise anyone it chooses to exercise – without oversight, accountability, or the right of appeal – the draconian powers of Victoria’s health regulations, which include arrest, detention, entry into homes and workplaces without a warrant, and the seizure of property. The second is the power it gives to those so authorised by the government to arrest and indefinitely detain a person who is suspected of being someone who could potentially breach the health regulations.

Authorising citizens to forcibly enter the homes of other citizens and to detain them and seize their property – without warrant or the right of appeal.

This is not Australia.

And by the way where is the Prime Minister? Nothing to say there Scotty? Or are you ok with this because it will create jobs, jobs for political cronies at the expense of law abiding citizens but nonetheless.

What a coward you are Mr Prime Minister.

But all of this brought to mind the 2005 movie come documentary V for Vendetta. The plot as recorded in Wikipedia:

The world is in turmoil, with the United States fractured as a result of a second civil war and a pandemic of the “St. Mary’s Virus” ravaging Europe. The United Kingdom is ruled as a Nordic supremacist and neo-fascist police state by the Norsefire Party, helmed by all-powerful High Chancellor Adam Sutler. Political opponents, immigrants, Jews, Muslims, atheists, homosexuals, and other “undesirables” are imprisoned and executed.

Much like the Kim Family of North Korea have used Orwell’s 1984 as an operating manual, the Daniel’s administration may have taken the script for this movie as their operating manual.

But Australians should not be concerned. If things really get bad, we can leave our state or our country. Wait hang on, maybe not.

This is not Australia. We are governed by tyrants, cowards and fools and we can’t escape.

Watch the below documentary.