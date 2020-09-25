Make Antiquity Great Again

Posted on 5:40 pm, September 25, 2020 by currencylad

The Australian’s subs need a crash course in basic Latin: ‘Mistakes unacceptable’: Andrews’ mea culpa.

Mea culpa means through my fault. It does not mean kinda-sorta officially ‘sorry’ for something or other.

  1. Steve of kenmore
    #3597274, posted on September 25, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    Never admit responsibilty, the socialism way

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3597279, posted on September 25, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    He means Dan’s brain is at fault. Stress of the job and all that. Causes amazingly selective amnesia.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3597281, posted on September 25, 2020 at 5:49 pm

    Actually I’m thinking amnesia is even more contagious that Covid-19.
    Only affects politicians and bureaucrats though.
    Must be genetic or something.

  4. BrettW
    #3597287, posted on September 25, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    I guess one thread on Andrews is just not enough when you can have three.

  5. Roger
    #3597299, posted on September 25, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    Mea culpa means through my fault. It does not mean kinda-sorta officially ‘sorry’ for something or other.

    It does in Journalese, I’m afraid.

  6. bemused
    #3597300, posted on September 25, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Don’t know, can’t remember, what was the question?

  7. bollux
    #3597307, posted on September 25, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    He will take full responsibility now and resign won’t he? Nah, he’s a left wing pollie. Same as Beattie in Qld. Taking full responsibility in their world means just talking about it on their ABC.

  8. H B Bear
    #3597312, posted on September 25, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    I accept full responsibility (and will carry on as if nothing has happened, despite hundreds of people dying).

  9. Kneel
    #3597320, posted on September 25, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    It wasn’t me – I gave that responsibility to the health minister.

    It wasn’t me – I gave that responsibility to the CMO.

    I thought he was doing it.

    I thought she was.

    Look, it’s just a mix-up, OK? You can’t expect me to take responsibility for everything.

    Can I have a pay rise now – yeah, 10% sounds OK, as long as there’s another 10% in 6 months. This is a high-stress job you know – all that responsibility!

  10. Aynsley Kellow
    #3597345, posted on September 25, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    Cue the Howard Jones song: ‘No-one ever is to blame.’

  11. Bruce in WA
    #3597348, posted on September 25, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    Have to repost this; don’t know what happened to the first attempt — it was disappeared.

    I think the West Australian has fired all its subbies. Today they printed a letter to the editor which discussed awarding President Trump the Noble Prize.

  12. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3597350, posted on September 25, 2020 at 7:09 pm

  13. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3597352, posted on September 25, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    The bus drivers union has complained of the number of labor politicians and public servants being thrown under buses driven by their members, a spokesperson said , “this is causing great stress and trauma to my members , and something needs to be done about it ,we suggest y]throwing them off the West gate Bridge as an alternstive “.

  14. Stanley
    #3597356, posted on September 25, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    I think it does…..”Mea culpa, which means “through my fault” in Latin, comes from a prayer of confession in the Catholic Church. Said by itself, it’s an exclamation of apology or remorse that is used to mean “It was my fault” or “I apologize.”. Mea culpa is also a noun, however. A newspaper might issue a mea culpa for printing inaccurate information.” Merriam Webster definition.

    Ergo. “Andrews’ mea culpa” can mean “Andrew’s apology”

  15. Bronson
    #3597357, posted on September 25, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    It’s the Bart Simpson defence it wasn’t me, I wasn’t there, I didn’t do it. Fun when it’s a cartoon but pathetic when it’s supposedly adults leading a state.

  16. mem
    #3597358, posted on September 25, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    It is amazing how the Premier of a state is seemingly not responsible for anything other than requesting an inquiry into who was responsible.

  17. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3597361, posted on September 25, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    It is amazing how the Premier of a state is seemingly not responsible for anything other than requesting an inquiry into who was responsible.

    Who was it who said “Never hold an inquiry into anything unless you know the result?”

