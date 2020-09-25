Make Antiquity Great Again

The Australian’s subs need a crash course in basic Latin: ‘Mistakes unacceptable’: Andrews’ mea culpa.
Mea culpa means through my fault. It does not mean kinda-sorta officially ‘sorry’ for something or other.
Australia’s political class can be as opportunistic as any tabloid.
Never admit responsibilty, the socialism way
He means Dan’s brain is at fault. Stress of the job and all that. Causes amazingly selective amnesia.
Actually I’m thinking amnesia is even more contagious that Covid-19.
Only affects politicians and bureaucrats though.
Must be genetic or something.
I guess one thread on Andrews is just not enough when you can have three.
It does in Journalese, I’m afraid.
Don’t know, can’t remember, what was the question?
He will take full responsibility now and resign won’t he? Nah, he’s a left wing pollie. Same as Beattie in Qld. Taking full responsibility in their world means just talking about it on their ABC.
I accept full responsibility (and will carry on as if nothing has happened, despite hundreds of people dying).
It wasn’t me – I gave that responsibility to the health minister.
It wasn’t me – I gave that responsibility to the CMO.
I thought he was doing it.
I thought she was.
Look, it’s just a mix-up, OK? You can’t expect me to take responsibility for everything.
Can I have a pay rise now – yeah, 10% sounds OK, as long as there’s another 10% in 6 months. This is a high-stress job you know – all that responsibility!
Cue the Howard Jones song: ‘No-one ever is to blame.’
Have to repost this; don’t know what happened to the first attempt — it was disappeared.
I think the West Australian has fired all its subbies. Today they printed a letter to the editor which discussed awarding President Trump the Noble Prize.
The bus drivers unionhas complained of the number of labor politicians and public servants being thrown under buses driven by their members, a spokesperson said , “this is causing great stress and trauma to my members , and something needs to be done about it ,we suggest y]throwing them off the West gate Bridge as an alternstive “.
I think it does…..”Mea culpa, which means “through my fault” in Latin, comes from a prayer of confession in the Catholic Church. Said by itself, it’s an exclamation of apology or remorse that is used to mean “It was my fault” or “I apologize.”. Mea culpa is also a noun, however. A newspaper might issue a mea culpa for printing inaccurate information.” Merriam Webster definition.
Ergo. “Andrews’ mea culpa” can mean “Andrew’s apology”
It’s the Bart Simpson defence it wasn’t me, I wasn’t there, I didn’t do it. Fun when it’s a cartoon but pathetic when it’s supposedly adults leading a state.
It is amazing how the Premier of a state is seemingly not responsible for anything other than requesting an inquiry into who was responsible.
Who was it who said “Never hold an inquiry into anything unless you know the result?”