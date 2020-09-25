Nope. The problem is that they are too protected – from reality

Pathetic damsels in distress now want policemen to rescue them from criticism and mockery:
You can’t reason with crazy.
pic.twitter.com/cXq0F1hWKR
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 23, 2020
Leftwing White Women Are Hysterical Psychotics Who Need to Be Slapped and Pumped With Thorazine.” – Ace
Such dignity and gravitas.
🍿🍿🍿
Every Princess wants a White Knight.
While doin’ it for themselves.
We are now seeing the full results of 50+ years of women and non contributors being able to vote.
Misandrist is the hidden shame of Governments.mwo,enmhave it easy. Childbirth gives women some idea,of,what men suffer when they have a cold.
Leftards generally are as mad as a box of frogs. I pity the fools.
Please read “women have it easy”
Police? Good luck with that ladies.
Seattle City Council Overrides Mayor’s Veto, Begins to Defund the Police (24 Sep)