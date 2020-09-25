Don’t know why it has taken so long for the penny to drop, but just how ludicrous is this:

A senior Department of Jobs official has been shifted from their role as evidence mounts that the decision to use private security guards at Melbourne’s quarantine hotels was partly driven by a well-meaning attempt to provide jobs under “social inclusion” policies.

The phrase looked so innocuous. Private, I was thinking, as in from the private sector. The notion that that socialist nitwit would prefer to use security guards hired from the private sector is ZERO if not less. What a lying swindler he is, finding yet another way to help bankrupt the state. Meanwhile, how much do you believe this?

Mr Andrews told the official inquiry into the ill-fated hotels program on Friday he had no knowledge of how private security had been put in charge of guarding people.

Those words again.