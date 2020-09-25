You knew this was coming, right?

Are you going to scoff at the prospect of Victoria Police arresting people for eating steak burgers? I’m not.
OPINION: We may need climate lockdowns to halt climate change, Mariana Mazzucato writes. That might mean governments limiting private vehicle use, banning consumption of red meat, etc. We must do capitalism differently to avoid that. https://t.co/zTxjfJJWpZ
— MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) September 24, 2020
Do you get the feeling we are in a dry run for something bigger and worserer?
Limiting the use of electric cars will stop doomsday global warming carbon (sic)?
Who knew?
And the first people to be locked down are those that believe there’s a climate emergency. Stopping all those flights to U.N summits will save us all.
I don’t know that a lockdown in a bushfire is a good idea. I think evacuation is the answer usually.
When it is permitted to be ‘discovered’ that annual influenza deaths exceed Wuflu deaths, the gummit will be will be inspired to save us all for ever.
Never mind that, the curfews will remain forever for the purpose they were conceived; to catch gang members who will never be convicted or fined, cos racism.
Has anything new been implemented with a sunset clause?
Will Dantoria have safe Maccas eating rooms?
Lunatics, delusional, where is my Thesaurus for more descriptors? These people belong in a mental institution like we have at Morrisset for the criminally insane.
Well, well, well. How unsurprising.
We’ve been heading in this direction for a while.
Wasn’t there some Melbourne Uni group that was openly discussing this not long ago? Of course it will be people like them that will be ruling over us telling us who can do what when.
Been seeing indications of this crap all the way through.
The elites cant help themselves but find new ways to separate themselves from the plebs/tradies.
This way you can still have tradies making big money but our new “uni class” sumptuary laws will keep them in place.
https://commerciallore.com/2015/11/12/a-brief-history-of-sumptuary-laws/#:~:text=Sumptuary%20laws%20are%20most%20closely,preventing%20undue%20flaunting%20of%20wealth.
Most people will never encounter sumptuary laws, but they do still exist in some less obvious forms. Sumptuary laws are those designed to prevent and regulate certain types of excessive consumption. Sumptuary laws are most closely associated with clothing and have been concurrently used to oppress people and promote social cohesion such as preventing people wearing clothes designated above their station and preventing undue flaunting of wealth.
We will find ways to make those peasants stay in their place, by making them stay in place.
The Kung Flu coup d’etat by the government against its citizens — the world’s first top-down counter-revolution — was a test run for the mobilisation of the public service Deep State against capitalism, freedom and the private economy.
Every counter-revolution needs a pretext to be used by state-aligned media against the people to make citizens afraid of their rulers. In 2020, it is Kung Flu. In 2021, it will be climate armageddon.
It amounts to a rerun of World War Two, only this time the enemy is the state inside the countries that won the war. It turns out it’s a fascist state, just like the one we defeated.
Tyranny never sleeps. Freedom isn’t free. Tyranny loves apathy.
We thought our freedom was forever, but it lasted only 75 years.
Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience. They may be more likely to go to Heaven yet at the same time likelier to make a Hell of earth.
– C. S. Lewis
These people are insane and extremely dangerous – mostly to themselves as they are too stupid to consider the consequences of the idiocy they’re advocating.
Insanity – repeating the same action and expecting a different outcome.
Every time collectivism has been foisted on people it has been an unmitigated disaster. It is only being advocated again on a widespread basis because the current generation of young people in western countries are among the most ignorant illiterate innumerate anti-scientific ahistorical imbeciles to have existed in human history. Consequently, they are being cynically and easily manipulated by an older cohort of collectivist shysters.
One warning for those young morons – you will not end up a member of the nomenklatura. You will however, end up on the receiving end of whatever monstrous depredations they decide to visit on you and your comrades in order to achieve the impossible collectivist dream – which is actually a nightmare, as history has repeatedly demonstrated, you irredeemable idiots.
I guess this is why we haven’t anything from all the freedom of speech, expression etc usual suspects about the covid19 lockdowns, they are all for it .. for our own good
lockdowns and other forms of control would be high on the list for climate crazies
as it is, your electricity can be controlled and your appliances (if modern) via your smart electricity meter
if you have a recently installed A/C unit, it can be set remotely to say, 26 Degrees C .. and there’s nothing you can do about it. see what happens over summer if you turn your A/C to lower than that during a heatwave
Arky
#3596884, posted on September 25, 2020 at 10:55 am
Do you get the feeling we are in a dry run for something bigger and worserer?
Certain of it. Politicians have had the scent of ‘real power’ in their nostrils and for some, it was particularly intoxicating. Lefty groups, including those on the absolute fringe, have now seen how successful they have been (over the years) in infiltrating and changing the political and social fabric of many communities. They are especially heartened by the ease with which ‘the people’ capitulated and protests were muted to a few hundred.
Planning is already well advanced and more is coming.
What if that might mean governments banning the use of “renewable” energy storage devices which use more non-renewable energy in production and recycling than all the renewable energy they will store over their service life?
Become a pollie. No chance that steaks will be banned from their dining halls.
It’s an old theme
It appears the lack of red meat consumption has already affected brain development.
How long until we reach peak stupidity?
Mariana Mazzucato. Who? Of course – Mariana Mazzucato is an economist with dual Italian–US citizenship. She is a professor at University College London in Economics of Innovation and Public Value and she is the founder/director of their Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose. She is also a member of the Scottish Government’s Council of Economic Advisers and South Africa’s Economic Advisory Council. In 2019, she joined the UN Committee for Development Policy.
Yeeeehaaa!!! Go Spurgeon!
Always take the “Utopia” approach to these proposals.
“Excellent idea minister, let’s do a 100% pilot study in Canberra”
.. never:
Attributed to Einstein.
Yeah asnd if people actually read some of the material the globalists publish, its super clear appear to have a pagan earth-worhipping religion they follow.
If you think it through, ideaology is one thing, but this is betond that.
To get this strident, to be prepared to cause this much damage to people, to destroy whole countries, to force hardship on people, to effectively “sacrifice” a whole civilisation – it has to be a religious “thing”. You can try and rationalize it awya, but we arent dealing with sane people…..
People need to understand that the Elite follow what appeatrs to be an occult pagan religion that teaches that their mythical “goddess”called “Gaia”is under attack by there being too many humans on earth. Thier approach seems to have been either attempt to cull humans with viruses or maybe just creating a fake crisis so they can pass draconain human movement-control legislation that locks people out of great chunks of the planet.
People can call em loopy, damned if I care, but so far, what they said they would do, they are doling roight now. The climate chnage thing was the carrot, but that didnt work, so now its the stick.
We as a human race are under attack by a small percentage of humanity who are dangerous parasites and appear to be prepared to bloody mindedly follow through. People like the Victioraistan OberFuhrer are just one of their many useful idiots.
I think the best immediate thing we could do is send everyone at MarketWatch to Venezuela for a nice long extended unpaid work experience period.
Much earlier I said that this is likely a dry run to see how far people can be manipulated. The answer is that they can be manipulated much further than they have been so far, so don’t be surprised at what may come next.
There’s your problem:
https://twitter.com/MazzucatoM/status/1308755224216195074
You knew this was coming, right?
Yes, as soon as the “spaceship earth” catch cry was conceived.
I’ve already heard a few Climate grifters claiming climate change will result in more and worse virus pandemics.
With some assistance from the CCP.
I went onto the carnivore diet 2 years ago, for health reasons, and i intend to stick to it. If ANYONE tries to stop me doing that, and FORCE me to eat food which harms my health, they WILL be met with deadly force. This is not a threat, this is fair warning.
But when is the global warming going to start?
About halfway between Geelong and Ballarat, it is snowing. Snow is building up on the ground. Right now.
“This present window of opportunity, during which a truly peaceful and interdependent world order might be built, will not be open for too long – We are on the verge of a global transformation. All we need is the right major crisis and the nations will accept the New World Order.”
— David Rockefeller
Melbourne area
Cloudy. Very high (95%) chance of showers, becoming less likely this evening. Snow falling above 700 metres. The chance of a thunderstorm during the late morning and afternoon. Possible small hail. Winds north to northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h turning west to southwesterly 20 to 30 km/h in the middle of the day.
Max 12