Democrats forced to sack team of rape accusers

Posted on 8:51 am, September 26, 2020 by currencylad

7 Responses to Democrats forced to sack team of rape accusers

  2. Roger
    #3597750, posted on September 26, 2020 at 9:06 am

    Millions of Americans are now expecting The Handmaid’s Tale to come true.

    Chuckle.

  3. John Brumble
    #3597759, posted on September 26, 2020 at 9:15 am

    What a smarmy, smug, dishonest article from the NYT.

  4. Mak Siccar
    #3597761, posted on September 26, 2020 at 9:15 am

    Love the heading, CL.

  6. Zatara
    #3597764, posted on September 26, 2020 at 9:16 am

    No worries. Their Anti-Catholic, pro-murder in the womb hate squad has been warming up on the sidelines.

    Before the Democrats get into their “but we don’t have time to properly research her, etc.” mode remember that the same cast of numb-nuts just confirmed her as a Federal Judge in 2017 (and cast aspersions on her faith then as well).

  7. Mak Siccar
    #3597766, posted on September 26, 2020 at 9:18 am

    On second thoughts, the Dems might bring out their team of male rape accusers.

