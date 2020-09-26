From the choir to liar

The same photo on the front page of all three papers this morning here in Melbourne. The irony of Dan the Choirboy swearing to tell the truth was just too much for every editor in town. Ms Mikakos has drawn the short straw and has now decided to resign.
It is a great picture. Tells you quite a lot about politics.
Is this proof of Jenny’s love for Forrest or does she want out to spill the Heinz?
This should get all the womynses in the ALP up in arms against the Dear Leader.
What a loathsome turd he is.
Is that the guy who said he would never ever pay $1 billion to a capitalist running-dog company to not build a road?
“I hold in my hand a list of all the people who had no idea untrained security guards were put in charge of hotel quarantine.”
If a LNP leader threw one of his female ministers under the bus to cover his own sorry arse, the “Sisterhood” would be up in arms.
It’ll be interesting to see how she votes in the No Confidence motion.
Crazy
She has resigned from Parliament as well, so no vote for her.
The bible had an asbestos cover.
If only the prick had been holding a 1-Iron in the other hand when taking the oath.
In the most risible part of the 2.5 hour long farrago of lies Chairman Dan came up with yesterday, he stated that the reason he did not believe that ADF assistance was offered by the Feds was because his Chief of Staff had not passed onto him the three letters from the Prime Minister dated 3, 5 and 10 July.
Like the true pathological liar he is, he did it with a straight face.
Three letters – personally addressed to him as Premier from the Prime Minister – and his Chief of Staff decided not to pass them onto Chairman Dan! Pull the other one.
If this really happened why hasn’t Chris Eccles been sacked?
Yet Victorian voters supposedly support Dan according to a recent poll.
There is the Gideon bible that you find in hotel rooms and then there is Liars bible that you find in Andrews desk drawer. No prizes for guessing which one Danny boy has in his talon.
Why would any of Dictator Dan’s ministers support him, as he would throw them under a bus without an instant’s hesitation to protect his own sorry hide?
Yeah well Newpoll said the SLF was going to win last year.
I’d need to get out the thesaurus to find enough words to describe this vile and despicable excuse for a human being, never mind a leader.
Newspapers often have articles and pictures strategically placed. They should have had Dean Jones (RIP) hitting Dan for a six.
The enquiry barrister had his measure. Good.
It’s amazing the bible didn’t spontaneously combust when he held it
fall on yr sword Andrews
and take the soviet revolution with you
I thought Chairman Mao’s book was red? What version is Dan holding?