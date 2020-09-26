Ministerial responsibility: if not now, when?

It has been a long tradition in a Parliamentary democracy that the responsibility for governance failure falls with the relevant minister or ministers and for gross governance failures with the Prime Minister or Premier.

In recent years this convention has fallen away, although it still holds when the governance failure is sufficiently great.

The Victorian Government has presided over the greatest governance failure in history. The consequences of those failings are so great and so profound that the Victorian economy has effectively been destroyed and recovery will be beyond most persons’ lifespans. Further, the destruction is permanent – the loss to GSP will never be recovered, there is no reversion to trend growth.

And what does Dan Andrews do? He apologises and tries to introduce the most draconian piece of legislation in Australian history.

If there is a time for ministerial responsibility it is now. Dan Andrews and his entire Cabinet should immediately resign both from the Ministry but also from Parliament. They should count themselves lucky not to be locked up for the destruction they have wrought on a once proud State through both incompetence and wilful blindness.