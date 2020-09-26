Vikky Campion on the dysfunctional Coalition partnership

See Cardinoma on the open thread at 6.16.

Just this week, the Liberals stole a seat from the Nats forever.

Port Macquarie has become the only Liberal seat in the nation where not a single soul voted Liberal – not even the nine Liberal branch members.

If former Nationals MP Leslie Williams has the courage of her conviction, she should call a by-election and see how well she does against the Nationals candidate when she has only nine volunteers.

In NSW cabinet there are 23 ministers – just seven are Nats (and it could drop to six), while in federal cabinet there are 23 ministers and only four Nats.