Abortion abortion abortion abortion abortion abortion

The ABC reports on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to fill the Bader Ginsburg spot on the US Supreme Court:
devout Roman Catholic… She is a mother of seven children… her conservative religious views… She became a hero to conservative activists when Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein said at her 2017 confirmation hearing: “The dogma lives loudly within you”… Abortion rights groups predict… Roe vs Wade… abortion… abortion-related… foetal remains to be buried or cremated after an abortion… Catholic judges… Abortion rights groups… constitutional right to have an abortion… her conviction that life begins at conception…
The funny thing is that the left’s insistence on a like-with-like approach to gender for such appointments has robbed them of a traditional Democrat rape accusation campaign. They have nothing left but the Catholicism Barrett shares with the party’s Presidential candidate (albeit that she is devout). Oh – and abortion. The latter is a dog as haggard as Joe Biden and is less interested in hunting than it is the whereabouts of its own vomit. Watch as leading “Catholics” come out against Barrett using spurious arguments about the orthodoxy of her faith life. These people are playing checkers to counter a chess-master.
They’re also trying to bag her for adopting children from non-white countries (=colonialism). How come that’s okay when it’s people like Brad and Angelina doing it?
The Left shot their load with Kavanaugh.
They pretend they can go again, but they’re exhausted.
Ronald Reagan “People who support abortion are alive”. How many Democrats are alive because their parents chose life?
It’s all about the baby killing with the left. Historically it’s all about the killing with the left. She will be weak on immigration which will be something to watch.
She seems a hard worker with much life and personal experience and a sharp mind.
Despite all that, it may be real tough for her because Trump Derangement Syndrome might be directed at her personally, as with Brett Kavanaugh.
Will there be anti Barrett / pro abortion marches organised (in reality anti Trump marches) or have the left too much to worry about with keeping Biden sounding and acting normal enough?
Not only the A thingie, also the ACA thingie.
Joe Biden: Amy Coney Barrett is a threat to Obamacare (26 Sep)
I suspect that means that the whole abortion thing is a meh with voters. But healthcare is hot right now with Chinese bat virii stalking the land. So the Dems have fed Joe with the ACB-will-nuke-Obamacare line. I’d be surprised if he actually knows who Amy is, the way he’s been lately. Poor man.
As noted on the OT, if the clueless Democrats go after Barrett’s religious beliefs, they’re going to alienate a lot of Latino voters.
A majority of US Latino’s are not only Catholic, but they are charismatic Catholics like Barrett.