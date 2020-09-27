Abortion abortion abortion abortion abortion abortion

The ABC reports on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to fill the Bader Ginsburg spot on the US Supreme Court:

devout Roman Catholic… She is a mother of seven children… her conservative religious views… She became a hero to conservative activists when Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein said at her 2017 confirmation hearing: “The dogma lives loudly within you”… Abortion rights groups predict… Roe vs Wade… abortion… abortion-related… foetal remains to be buried or cremated after an abortion… Catholic judges… Abortion rights groups… constitutional right to have an abortion… her conviction that life begins at conception…



The funny thing is that the left’s insistence on a like-with-like approach to gender for such appointments has robbed them of a traditional Democrat rape accusation campaign. They have nothing left but the Catholicism Barrett shares with the party’s Presidential candidate (albeit that she is devout). Oh – and abortion. The latter is a dog as haggard as Joe Biden and is less interested in hunting than it is the whereabouts of its own vomit. Watch as leading “Catholics” come out against Barrett using spurious arguments about the orthodoxy of her faith life. These people are playing checkers to counter a chess-master.