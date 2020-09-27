Amy Coney Barrett nominated for SCOTUS

Posted on 12:13 pm, September 27, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

12 Responses to Amy Coney Barrett nominated for SCOTUS

  1. bemused
    #3598985, posted on September 27, 2020 at 12:26 pm

    Nothing but white faces in the second photo.

  2. JD
    #3598988, posted on September 27, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    How AMAZING is that 🙂
    She is not a Bloke
    She is into BLM (2 Black kids.. Oh noes, stolen generation may be..)
    She is pro-life
    She belives in the BLOKE upstairs (hmmm.. maybe she takes orders from his rep in Rome!)
    She is married to a bloke (not great for the SSM crowd)

    Trump has skewered the left with nominee
    And I am so full of glee 🙂

  4. Rebel with cause
    #3599031, posted on September 27, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    Not only does Barrett have seven kids, including two adopted from Haiti, but her youngest child has Down Syndrome. They were advised the child had Down’s during a prenatal screening and chose to keep the baby. That’s the happy kid you see front right.

    Play the hand you are dealt.

  5. Leo G
    #3599059, posted on September 27, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    Nuclear family v apocalypse family.

  7. Mother Lode
    #3599069, posted on September 27, 2020 at 1:21 pm

    They were advised the child had Down’s during a prenatal screening and chose to keep the baby

    As I have mentioned before my mother had a Down Syndrome kid. There was never any question of shipping him off to an institution as was all too often at the time. My parents never regretted it.

    When pregnant with her next child asked if she wanted ‘a test’. In answer to her question he explained it would be to see if this next child was also a Down. She said it would make no difference.

    That child was not a Down and there was never any question that she would be snuffed out if she somehow did not measure up.

  8. duncanm
    #3599073, posted on September 27, 2020 at 1:24 pm

    Trump 3d chess master in action.

  9. candy
    #3599076, posted on September 27, 2020 at 1:25 pm

    A terrific looking healthy and happy group of siblings.
    Mum and dad and probably a caring relative or two helping with child minding and family support in such a busy household have done a tremendous job there.

  10. Mother Lode
    #3599080, posted on September 27, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    Would rather live in white communism then a a multicultural utopia. How do you think America got into this problem in the first place

    You would like to live as the Antifa mob want?

  11. Mother Lode
    #3599083, posted on September 27, 2020 at 1:29 pm

    Whoops.

    Waiting my comment to be eradicated too.

  12. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3599085, posted on September 27, 2020 at 1:30 pm

    What a fine family photo!

    The kids they adopted radiate. Likewise their own kids. I think they will all do very well in life. Shows the blessing of a stable and loving family situation.

