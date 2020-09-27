Liberty Quote
Shut. It. Down.
Fire. Them. All.— Rabz
-
-
Amy Coney Barrett nominated for SCOTUS
This entry was posted in American politics, Hypocrisy of progressives, International.
Nothing but white faces in the second photo.
How AMAZING is that 🙂
She is not a Bloke
She is into BLM (2 Black kids.. Oh noes, stolen generation may be..)
She is pro-life
She belives in the BLOKE upstairs (hmmm.. maybe she takes orders from his rep in Rome!)
She is married to a bloke (not great for the SSM crowd)
Trump has skewered the left with nominee
And I am so full of glee 🙂
Not only does Barrett have seven kids, including two adopted from Haiti, but her youngest child has Down Syndrome. They were advised the child had Down’s during a prenatal screening and chose to keep the baby. That’s the happy kid you see front right.
Play the hand you are dealt.
Nuclear family v apocalypse family.
[Smite. Sinc]
As I have mentioned before my mother had a Down Syndrome kid. There was never any question of shipping him off to an institution as was all too often at the time. My parents never regretted it.
When pregnant with her next child asked if she wanted ‘a test’. In answer to her question he explained it would be to see if this next child was also a Down. She said it would make no difference.
That child was not a Down and there was never any question that she would be snuffed out if she somehow did not measure up.
Trump 3d chess master in action.
A terrific looking healthy and happy group of siblings.
Mum and dad and probably a caring relative or two helping with child minding and family support in such a busy household have done a tremendous job there.
You would like to live as the Antifa mob want?
Whoops.
Waiting my comment to be eradicated too.
What a fine family photo!
The kids they adopted radiate. Likewise their own kids. I think they will all do very well in life. Shows the blessing of a stable and loving family situation.