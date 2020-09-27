Nice call Andrew!

This paper examines the renewable generation of electricity in Australia from photovoltaics (PV), solar thermal electricity (STE) and wind. PV, STE and wind have immense resources and small environmental impacts even when deployed on very large scales. They are the only fully sustainable technologies able to completely replace fossil and nuclear electricity generation during this century. Wind energy is now a low cost generation technology, and is likely to provide 10 per cent of the world’s electricity by 2020.

Andrew Blakers, (2000), “Solar and Wind Electricity in Australia”, Australian Journal of Environmental Management,” 7 (4): 223-236.

