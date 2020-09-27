Probably the most useful thing I’ve done in my life.” Probably the most useful thing I’ve done in my life.” ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ – The late Susan Ryan on the Sex Discrimination Act.

A minister in the Hawke-Keating government, Ms Ryan has died, aged 77.



I also want to note the death earlier this month of former New South Wales Premier John Fahey whose funeral was held at St Mary’s Cathedral on Friday. “I was as fortunate to have him on my side that day as the people of New South Wales were as fortunate to have him on theirs,” wrote Prince Charles in a letter to the Fahey family. The Prince was referencing the 1994 Australia Day event he attended in Sydney where a crazed man rushed the stage, firing two blanks from a starter gun. With disregard for his own safety (not realising he was in no danger in those frantic seconds), the Premier manfully helped bring the attacker down. I have no doubt he would have done the same thing if the starter gun was a loaded Smith & Wesson. I always liked him.