The state of Victoria. It is later than you think. Never say it couldn’t happen here!

Posted on 12:57 pm, September 27, 2020 by Rafe Champion

Only 3.5 mins.

This entry was posted in Australian Story, Oppressive government, Rafe.

One Response

  1. duncanm
    #3599068, posted on September 27, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    Fat Karen copper getting ahead of herself..

