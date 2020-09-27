This is how it is done

Australian conservatives who are afraid to take on their ABC should look to Boris for inspiration.
Boris Johnson is ushering in a revolution at the top of British broadcasting by offering two of the top jobs in television to outspoken critics of the BBC.
Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, is the prime minister’s choice to become chairman of Ofcom, the broadcasting regulator, replacing Lord Burns, who is due to leave before the end of the year.
Lord Moore, the former editor of the Daily Telegraph and biographer of Margaret Thatcher, who has condemned the criminalisation of those who refuse to pay the licence fee, has been asked by the prime minister to take up the post of BBC chairman.
The potential appointments of two right-wing Brexiteers will send shockwaves through the broadcasting establishment.
Just a reminder – what to do with the ABC.
Getting rid of the Beeb is a vote winner because the Poms get an annual licence fee to pay for it, The ALPBC is funded by stealth through general revenue along with the rest of the waste.
I listen to 2RPH and occasionally must endure the BBC World Service.
Lead story – Climate Change – “a new study”.
Unrelenting.
I wonder if they highlighted ‘left-wing’ and ‘Remainer’ in articles about posts that are meant to be apolitical and, well I was going to say unrelated to Brexit, but it is pointless since the Brexit and Remainer campaigns are over.
If anything a Brexiteer will happily comply with current policy. A active dedicated Remainer would be using the BBC to undermine the government.
HBB
You can thank Whitlam for that.
Good choices by Boris. Of course, Moore and Dacre will now be hounded like Roger Scruton was.
I would be prepared to come out of retirement to clean the Augean Stables that is the ABC.. GIive me carte Blanche to cut costs.
Wouldn’t take ,e long. I have a little list. They never would be missed.