We’ve all done this to help an old-timer finish a sentence

But few of those old-timers were asking to be in charge of nuclear warfare codes.
WATCH: After Joe Biden's brain freezes, MSNBC anchor has to feed him a line pic.twitter.com/pymKXjlqhf
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 26, 2020
MSM will help him when the fan hits.
Comment not typo. It’s Joe!
Kamala has to be told that 2pac is not alive
https://twitter.com/emilyelarsen/status/1309609331235663873?s=20
Maybe we could ask Joe who ordered the curfew and private hotel security in Victoria.
The anchorwoman can barely hide her disgust.
He’s now sundowning in mid-morning.
Biden hopes to be Lidder of the Free World.
Bernie ain’t going to see out the weekend. It will all be up to the Democrat envelope stuffers.
Here’s Jill holding another well-attended rally in Nebraska.
WTF is going on?
The Democrats are perhaps wanting to avoid having as unruly and petulant a losing candidate as last time.
The morning after the election Biden will wake up in his Star Wars pyjamas, beaming with childlike innocence to his nurse. Then, after eating his sugar frosties and taking those icky ‘Joes special tablets’, sombrely ask her why everyone seems so sad this morning.