We’ve all done this to help an old-timer finish a sentence

But few of those old-timers were asking to be in charge of nuclear warfare codes.

10 Responses to We've all done this to help an old-timer finish a sentence

  1. stackja
    #3598790, posted on September 27, 2020 at 9:33 am

    MSM will help him when the fan hits.

  2. stackja
    #3598792, posted on September 27, 2020 at 9:34 am

    Comment not typo. It’s Joe!

  4. cuckoo
    #3598804, posted on September 27, 2020 at 9:44 am

    Maybe we could ask Joe who ordered the curfew and private hotel security in Victoria.

  5. cuckoo
    #3598805, posted on September 27, 2020 at 9:46 am

    The anchorwoman can barely hide her disgust.

  6. JC
    #3598809, posted on September 27, 2020 at 9:49 am

    He’s now sundowning in mid-morning.

    Dan Bongino
    @dbongino
    ·

    In NO way, shape, or fashion is Joe Biden running a presidential campaign. He thinks you’re all morons who will vote for him for the very act of existing.

    The Biden campaign called a lid for Saturday 9/26 in-person events at 9:32 am

  7. Mother Lode
    #3598822, posted on September 27, 2020 at 10:05 am

    Biden hopes to be Lidder of the Free World.

  8. H B Bear
    #3598824, posted on September 27, 2020 at 10:11 am

    Bernie ain’t going to see out the weekend. It will all be up to the Democrat envelope stuffers.

  10. Mother Lode
    #3598833, posted on September 27, 2020 at 10:17 am

    The Democrats are perhaps wanting to avoid having as unruly and petulant a losing candidate as last time.

    The morning after the election Biden will wake up in his Star Wars pyjamas, beaming with childlike innocence to his nurse. Then, after eating his sugar frosties and taking those icky ‘Joes special tablets’, sombrely ask her why everyone seems so sad this morning.

