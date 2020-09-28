A Michaelmas To Remember

As Daniel Andrews and Graham Ashton are grilled on the deaths of several hundred people…
The Holy Father was elected to clean up Vatican finances. He plays a long game and is to be thanked and congratulated on recent developments. I hope the cleaning of the stables continues in both the Vatican and Victoria.”
– His Eminence George Cardinal Pell AC on the pope’s dismissal of Cardinal Angelo Becciu – the man who repeatedly tried to stymie Pell’s financial reforms at the Vatican before being caught out cooking the books. Ever the optimist, Pell seems to think Victorian officials will also be held to account eventually for negligently killing people and lying about it.
Cardinal Pell will touch down in Rome on Tuesday, 29th – feast day of St Michael the Archangel.
Full marks to Pell, a man I do admire. He defeated Evil. Evil being the vile and stinking kakistocracy which so defiles Victoria – the ALP Central Commitee, the police, the bureaucracy and the judiciary. The foecal, foetid stench of ‘governance’ in Vic wafts over Australia like a toxic curse.
‘and Victoria’
Perfect!
Ol’ China Dan meets Heracles.
Interesting about Vatican finances . I remember when the pope mysteriously died and embalmed before pm could be performed . One reason hypothesised that he was going to investigate Vatican finances . All swept under the carpet until an investigative reporter was asked to follow up. He wrote a book called Blood on the Cross I think, and there was a lay person from Vatican finance found hanged on London Bridge with no way of doing it himself . FBI or CIA also traced Mafia money being laundered in Vatican , Bishop of Chicago involved however died before he could be charged ( from memory) who also had a mistress on super and written off as a PA. She used to travel with him. All can be fact checked.