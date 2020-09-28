A Michaelmas To Remember

As Daniel Andrews and Graham Ashton are grilled on the deaths of several hundred people…

The Holy Father was elected to clean up Vatican finances. He plays a long game and is to be thanked and congratulated on recent developments. I hope the cleaning of the stables continues in both the Vatican and Victoria.”

– His Eminence George Cardinal Pell AC on the pope’s dismissal of Cardinal Angelo Becciu – the man who repeatedly tried to stymie Pell’s financial reforms at the Vatican before being caught out cooking the books. Ever the optimist, Pell seems to think Victorian officials will also be held to account eventually for negligently killing people and lying about it.