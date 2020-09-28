David Bidstrup guest post. Measure twice, cut once

Posted on 7:08 am, September 28, 2020 by Rafe Champion

Here are some numbers that put the Convid-19 issue into some perspective. The source for all data is the Australian Government Department of Health website, particularly the “Department of Health, States and Territories report” stated as current to 26 September 2020.

Deaths by age group:

The percentage of deaths in the groups 70 and above is 93%, and for the groups 0 to 59 it is 3%. If the cut-off is reduced to 49 the percentage reduces to 0.7% so the question should be asked, “Why close businesses, trash civil liberties and institute a police state?”

Testing, testing – is there anyone there?:

There have been just over 7.5 million tests done in Australia to date and they have found just over 27,000 “confirmed cases”. The test used is non-Covid specific, notoriously unreliable and routinely gives false positives so the real number of actual cases may be much smaller. The national rate for a positive test is 0.36%. It is mind boggling when the cost of testing is considered. I am not sure what a test really costs but understand the test kit costs about $50.00. Allowing for the testers’ time and the analysts’ time I have chosen $100.00 per test – it’s a guess but maybe close.

STATE TEST NUMBERS TEST COSTS CONF CASES COST/C CASE
AUSTRALIA TOTAL 7,517,520 $751,752,000 27,016 $27,826
ACT 92,871 $9,287,100 113 $82,187
NSW 2,660,159 $266,015,900 4,218 $63,067
NT 46,313 $4,631,300 33 $140,342
QLD 1,094,924 $109,492,400 1,156 $94,717
SA 459,829 $45,982,900 468 $98,254
TAS 101,944 $10,194,400 230 $44,323
VIC 2,651,309 $265,130,900 20,129 $13,172
WA 410,171 $41,017,100 669 $61,311

If anyone knows the cost please let me know and I will re-run the numbers. The national average cost to identify one case is $27, 826.00 but look at the cost for the NT, QLD and SA, highlighted in yellow in the table above. Interestingly, the lowest cost/case is in the DPRV.

Percentage of total deaths by state:

STATE POPULATION DEATHS % TOTAL DEATHS DEATHS % POP
AUSTRALIA 25,645,395 870 100.00% 0.0034%
ACT 429,800 3 0.34% 0.0007%
NSW 8,157,735 53 6.09% 0.0006%
NT 245,400 0 0.00% 0.0000%
QLD 5,160,023 6 0.69% 0.0001%
SA 1,767,247 4 0.46% 0.0002%
TAS 539,590 13 1.49% 0.0024%
VIC 6,689,400 782 89.89% 0.0117%
WA 2,656,200 9 1.03% 0.0003%

 The DPRV accounts for 90% of all deaths in the country. It would be interesting to see how those deaths have been attributed to Convid-19. I suspect that if anyone died within a 100 km radius of an ambulance carrying a Convid case to hospital their death was attributed to Convid-19. I wonder whether anyone who has been complicit in trashing the place has ever bothered to ask.

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Guest Post. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to David Bidstrup guest post. Measure twice, cut once

  1. Penny
    #3599802, posted on September 28, 2020 at 7:19 am

    Does anyone know how many amplifications of the PCR test are used in this country?
    UK used 45 amplifications, should not go past 25/30
    No point in ringing Greg Hunt office, they know nothing, they tell you to ring health department, they are even more clueless (they still rely on fraudulent And removed studies to justify not recommending the use of HCQ regime) I can’t get any information online either
    Kary Mullis the inventor of the PCR test only meant it to be used as a lab tool not a diagnostic tool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.