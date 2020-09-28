Gorge Wallis

Meghan Markle reportedly has serious ambitions to run for president https://t.co/fDjpLho1hP pic.twitter.com/tLxg5FCJKz
— New York Post (@nypost) September 25, 2020
Madeleine Kearns, National Review: Meghan and Harry Are Embarrassing Themselves.
Meghan Markle reportedly has serious ambitions to run for president https://t.co/fDjpLho1hP pic.twitter.com/tLxg5FCJKz
— New York Post (@nypost) September 25, 2020
Madeleine Kearns, National Review: Meghan and Harry Are Embarrassing Themselves.
Whenever we depart from voluntary cooperation and try to do good by using force, the bad moral value of force triumphs over good intentions.