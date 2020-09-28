Hierarchy eager to move guilty clerics on to other parishes

Posted on 1:33 pm, September 28, 2020 by currencylad

7 Responses to Hierarchy eager to move guilty clerics on to other parishes

  1. stackja
    #3600136, posted on September 28, 2020 at 1:37 pm

    Victorian voters keep electing ALP into government expecting a different result.

  2. Boxcar
    #3600137, posted on September 28, 2020 at 1:38 pm

    Funny, in over 200 days, Doubledown Dan appeared to make every decision about everything else.

  3. Tezza
    #3600141, posted on September 28, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    Victorian Covid policy making is the marriage of a self-licking ice cream with the politician’s syllogism.

    Not only is no one responsible, no group is responsible. It is a divine creation: policies making themselves.

  4. liliana
    #3600156, posted on September 28, 2020 at 2:09 pm

    Is anyone surprised?

    It all ‘just happened’- you know ‘organically’.

  5. Lee
    #3600178, posted on September 28, 2020 at 2:53 pm

    What’s the point of having a f..kwit of a premier who apparently neither makes important decisions, nor has any idea of whom of those under him do make them?

  6. Colonel Bunty Golightly
    #3600195, posted on September 28, 2020 at 3:09 pm

    What do you call a group of politicians? Perhaps “a liar of politicians” would be appropriate?

  7. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3600202, posted on September 28, 2020 at 3:24 pm

    Aliens from Sagittarius snuck in and wrote all the contracts or something.
    That must be it.
    Weird how no one noticed.

