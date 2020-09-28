Liberty Quote
Associating an advocate of civil liberties with those whose liberties he advocates is the worst kind of McCarthyism.— Alan Dershowitz
-
-
Hierarchy eager to move guilty clerics on to other parishes
This entry was posted in COVID-19, Ethics and morality, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.
Victorian voters keep electing ALP into government expecting a different result.
Funny, in over 200 days, Doubledown Dan appeared to make every decision about everything else.
Victorian Covid policy making is the marriage of a self-licking ice cream with the politician’s syllogism.
Not only is no one responsible, no group is responsible. It is a divine creation: policies making themselves.
Is anyone surprised?
It all ‘just happened’- you know ‘organically’.
What’s the point of having a f..kwit of a premier who apparently neither makes important decisions, nor has any idea of whom of those under him do make them?
What do you call a group of politicians? Perhaps “a liar of politicians” would be appropriate?
Aliens from Sagittarius snuck in and wrote all the contracts or something.
That must be it.
Weird how no one noticed.