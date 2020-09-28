Politial depravity

Along with the amazement at every other facet of the Covid story, the future will think the ban on HCQ as perhaps the most inexplicable.
The most dangerous man to any government is the man who is able to think things out for himself, without regard to the prevailing superstitions and taboos. Almost inevitably he comes to the conclusion that the government he lives under is dishonest, insane, and intolerable …
MSM hate Donald Trump.
Explains it all.
They’re going to need a huge new gaol in Victoria to lock up all the industrial manslaughter convictions just from the public service and legislative assembly.
I think there’s another factor. Pharmaceutical companies can’t make much money from an out of patent drug, but they could make squillions from a new (and compulsory) vaccine.
I don’t know how theses politicians and so called medical advisers can live with themselves, the only politician that speaks out in favour of HCQ regime is Craig Kelly
It’s incomprehensible how this so called liberal government still relies on the fraudulent studies published By the Lancet and now removed. It’s nothing short of criminal, their day of reckoning can’t come soon enough, I have nothing but contempt for the lot of them
the plan was to have media headlines/stories, almost daily, in the run-up to the election, such as this popular one:
27 Jul: ABC: Coronavirus update: US, Brazil and India lead world tally of 16 million COVID-19 cases
More than 16 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded across the world, with the US leading the death and infection tallies.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-07-27/coronavirus-update-world-total-cases-hurricane-hanna-hong-kong/12493662
ABC have been singling out US, Brazil & India for months (3 Govts with nationalist agendas who they loathe):
25 Sept: news.com.au: China comes out of COVID-19 ‘absolutely laughing’
An Aussie journalist who fled China says the difference between what you hear about COVID-19 there compared to elsewhere is unfathomable.
by Angie Raphael
Bill Birtles, who was the ABC’s China correspondent in Beijing from 2015 until a few weeks ago, said it was a “parallel world” between what was being heard about COVID-19 there compared to elsewhere.
“It is almost unfathomably different,” he told a Lowy Institute webinar discussion about Australia’s fractured ties with China…
“On the ground, China has absolutely smashed COVID.”…
Mr Birtles said the government had almost eliminated domestic transmission among a population of 1.4 billion people, compared to countries like India, the US and Brazil, which was an “extraordinary achievement”…
He said the US also gave China a “gift” with its terrible handling of the virus, which had been “absolutely exploited for all political gain domestically” in China through the state media…
https://www.news.com.au/world/coronavirus/china-comes-out-of-covid19-absolutely-laughing/news-story/e290b19533817fd277a16f8ad9be12fb
Statista: Covid deaths per million
#1 Peru 966.79
#2 Belgium (home of EU) 869.37
Bolivia, Chile, Spain, Ecuador
#7 Brazil
#9 USA 597.07
#61 India 60.67 (therapeutics included HCQ+ and homeopathy)
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1104709/coronavirus-deaths-worldwide-per-million-inhabitants/
Given that HCQ (Essentially synthetic Quinnine),has been used GLOBALLY against Malaria for at least thirty years, one might expect that it should have had come “cred”.
But, it is Viktoriastan, so …….
But Trump likes it, ipso facto it must be opposed.
Seems to me they’re already guilty of crimes against humanity.
These evil bastards knew exactly what they were/are still doing.
Time to string them all up for what they’ve done to this country and the rest of the world. Public execution is the only remedy which will dissuade anyone from ever doing it again.
Does the ban constitute “industrial manslaughter” in Siktoristan?
In case you haven’t noticed, it was banned the world just about over the moment Trump said it was good.
post this but don’t think it went through.
an added note to my comment re Statista covid deaths per million –
US might have made #8 for a week or two at one point a few months ago, but then returned to #9 where it has been throughout the “pandemic”.
What Penny said.
This reminds me of actions by pharmaceutical companies several decades ago when patents expired for the NSAI drug nimesulide.
The drug was low cost (production cost lower than aspirin) and was considered a very safe general purpose anti-inflammatory. It was also considered as a possible treatment for people with a genetic deficiency of an alpha1- globulin component to prevent the associated onset of emphysema and liver disease.
However, medical companies were seeking to get approval for high-cost lung reduction therapy for patients with emphysema and the availability of a low cost, more effective preventative drug treatment was an impediment to the approval process.
A rigorous campaign was mounted to ban the use of the drug in humans- based on now-discredited studies that found high risk of liver damage in pediatric use.
I recently noticed that nimesulide is now high on the list for trialling as a treatment of ARDS arising from COVID or influenza.
just about to read this one. don’t know if it’s been posted before:
22 Sept: Journal of Pharmaceutical Research International: Therapeutic Management of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19): A Systematic Review and Treatment Algorithm; Among all treatment modalities, antimalarial Hydroxychloroquine ranked the highest cure rate
Authors: Zreiq, R., Haouas, N., Khemakhem, A. M., Obeidat, R. M., Ali, R. M., Shammary, A. A. A.-, Alsaif, B.
https://journaljpri.com/index.php/JPRI/article/view/30780
Tim Neilson
#3600166, posted on September 28, 2020 at 2:30 pm
The three companies leading the race for a vaccine are Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna. (I have excluded Russia’s Sputnik V ‘cos wussia, wussia, wussia).
Anyway, it is anticipated that a minimum of three billion people would require vaccination and that most vaccination schemes involve two doses per person. Moderna has provisionally indicated that each dose will cost $US12-16 per dose. I’ll let you do the maths. 🙂
To be fair, some countries will get the vaccine for free or at heavily discounted prices, but the value of sales will be exceptional – similarly the 2021 Christmas bonuses for executives.