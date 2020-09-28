Reminder first Presidential debate Wednesday @ 11:00 am AEST

What’s remarkable in the video is the excerpt from Joe Biden is a known lie, but known only to around half the country.
The Senate Confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court are not until the middle of October.
Government has lost its way. Since abandoning its role as an impartial player in society it has taken to abusing the trust civil society invests in government. The corresponding abuse of evidence based policy should alarm everyone with an interest in good policy.
LIES you say!
Do politicians lie?
Who’lda thunkit!
Kates! Seriously. I’m no fan of Biden, but to suggest Trump had any handle on managing pandemic is patently ridiculous. There is now a list of former staffers from Homeland Security etc who have gone on record over his appalling ineptitude and desperate efforts to get elected.
Maybe Kates forgets that the primary source of infection into Australia was from the US, until we closed the border.
Hi Felix!
In the lower panel in the Bill O’Reilly segment, there is a part where Biden is talking near some of his supporters. He is standing in front of a lectern with a microphone built in and from which he seems to be reading.
And he is holding another microphone.
If he is reading from the papers on the lectern then his head will be near the microphone. Maybe it can’t be detached and he was planning on shuffling around later reliving random moments of his life into his mike. But it is odd.
Trump encouraged the virus to destroy the economy he had mmended and kill thousands os Americans ,he wanted the riots looting murder and menace so the decromats would win this election . Then he can collecthis huge bribe from Soros like Obama did ,and collect billions from China and the Ukraine ,he will probably vote for Biden himself . Thats right Joe isnt it ?
I call them decromats because to call these corrupt scum democrats would be an insult to democracy .
“…to suggest Trump had any handle on managing pandemic is patently ridiculous.”
Ah.
So what should he have done differently?
Don’t remind us, remind Joe.
https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1310401039288471554?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
James O’Keefe has busted vote harvesting connected with Omar. In some cases it appears to be just straight out theft of absentee ballots.