Liberty Quote
You can have peace. Or you can have freedom. Don’t ever count on having both at once.— Robert Heinlein
-
Recent Comments
- Gab on Tuesday Forum: September 29, 2020
- Legalise Sedition on Breaking bombshell …
- Hodor on Tuesday Forum: September 29, 2020
- Legalise Sedition on Tuesday Forum: September 29, 2020
- Mick Gold Coast QLD on Tuesday Forum: September 29, 2020
- Zatara on How the Dems are trying to steal the election
- Cassie of Sydney on Tuesday Forum: September 29, 2020
- Baa Humbug on You can’t trust government research
- Frank on Tuesday Forum: September 29, 2020
- Bruce of Newcastle on Breaking bombshell …
- Legalise Sedition on Tuesday Forum: September 29, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Tuesday Forum: September 29, 2020
- Texas Jack on Oh Judith.
- miltonf on Tuesday Forum: September 29, 2020
- Frank on Tuesday Forum: September 29, 2020
- Old Lefty on Tuesday Forum: September 29, 2020
- Hay Stockard on Breaking bombshell …
- Legalise Sedition on Tuesday Forum: September 29, 2020
- vlad on Tuesday Forum: September 29, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Tuesday Forum: September 29, 2020
- Tailgunner on Tuesday Forum: September 29, 2020
- kaysee on Tuesday Forum: September 29, 2020
- Hay Stockard on How the Dems are trying to steal the election
- mh on Tuesday Forum: September 29, 2020
- Baa Humbug on You can’t trust government research
- Sinclair Davidson on Tuesday Forum: September 29, 2020
- rickw on Tuesday Forum: September 29, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Tuesday Forum: September 29, 2020
- Tailgunner on Tuesday Forum: September 29, 2020
- Legalise Sedition on Tuesday Forum: September 29, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Breaking bombshell …
- Oh Judith.
- Tuesday Forum: September 29, 2020
- You can’t trust government research
- Greg Chapman: Stairway to Wokeness (with apologies to Led Zeppelin)
- The Energy Technology Roadmap
- How the Dems are trying to steal the election
- The new religion of fear. It is all about submission
- Is this a dream? British move against the cancel culture in schools.
- Wenn das der Fuehrer wuesste
- The Melbourne Syndrome in pictures
- Gorge Wallis
- Political depravity
- Fundamentally incorrect government statements
- Hierarchy eager to move guilty clerics on to other parishes
- Reminder first Presidential debate Wednesday @ 11:00 am AEST
- A Michaelmas To Remember
- David Bidstrup guest post. Measure twice, cut once
- RE feast to famine in half a day. Monday 28 update
- Tishrei 9, 5781
- Susan Ryan
- Nice call Andrew!
- The question was not who was responsible but why did anyone think it was the right way to go?
- The state of Victoria. It is later than you think. Never say it couldn’t happen here!
- Amy Coney Barrett nominated for SCOTUS
- This is how it is done
- Abortion abortion abortion abortion abortion abortion
- We’ve all done this to help an old-timer finish a sentence
- Columnists who try men’s souls
- It’s Only Reich ‘n Roll But They Like It
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
The left. Sometimes they can surprise one as to what depths they can sink. Cannot think of anything nice to say about them.
Amy Coney Barrett obliterated Bakersfield in the nuclear attack of 2009.
And caused the abomination of the desecration, the Great Tribulation and the overthrow of Obamacare in 2021. Plus the Armageddon, the heat death of the universe and Ragnarök.
She’s a powerful lady.
…and from that day on, Christine Blasey Ford was afraid of flying to Africa.