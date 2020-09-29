Breaking bombshell …

Posted on 8:19 pm, September 29, 2020 by currencylad

3 Responses to Breaking bombshell …

  1. Hay Stockard
    #3601473, posted on September 29, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    The left. Sometimes they can surprise one as to what depths they can sink. Cannot think of anything nice to say about them.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3601480, posted on September 29, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    Amy Coney Barrett obliterated Bakersfield in the nuclear attack of 2009.
    And caused the abomination of the desecration, the Great Tribulation and the overthrow of Obamacare in 2021. Plus the Armageddon, the heat death of the universe and Ragnarök.
    She’s a powerful lady.

  3. Legalise Sedition
    #3601489, posted on September 29, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    …and from that day on, Christine Blasey Ford was afraid of flying to Africa.

