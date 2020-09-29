Greg Chapman: Stairway to Wokeness (with apologies to Led Zeppelin)

When crusaders ensure

Their gestures aren’t ignored

Know they’re buying a stairway to wokeness

As they posture they glow

And everyone knows

One word wrong they’ll destroy you forever

Oooooh Ahh…. And they’re buying a stairway to wokeness

There’s a sign on the wall

But they want to be sure

That they choose the worst of its meanings

With a post that they tweet

They distort what was sweet

To ruin the one they’re defaming

And it makes them woker

And it makes them woker

There’s a feeling they get

When they’ve worked up a sweat

After cancelling a Nazi on twitter

Just like in ‘44

Went solders went ashore

And then cancelled Hitler forevermore

Oooh and it makes them woker

Oooh ahhhh and it makes them woker

And its whispered that soon if we all toe the line

The piper will lead us to heaven

The new day will dawn

For those that kneel long

But it still doesn’t save them from shaming.

If there’s no pronouns in your profile

You’ll be in exile

Until your gender is revealed

Yes there are 60 you can choose from

But in the long run

The choice you make will be the wrong one

Oooh and it makes them woker

Oooh ahhhh and it makes them woker

Saying sorry won’t help to save you

In case you don’t know

The piper won’t buy your confession

Even with complete humiliation

And submission

The stairway leads to your oblivion

And as you see your life destroyed

All Your virtue signals ignored

There‘s someone much woker than you

Who’s dancing about as you fall

Just like you danced as others fell

You understand the reason why

And the truth that you now can see

That the woke mob will devour all

And the only way to survive

Is to be a rock and not to roll

Because there is no stairway to wokeness