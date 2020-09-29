Greg Chapman: Stairway to Wokeness (with apologies to Led Zeppelin)

When crusaders ensure
Their gestures aren’t ignored
Know they’re buying a stairway to wokeness
As they posture they glow
And everyone knows
One word wrong they’ll destroy you forever
Oooooh Ahh…. And they’re buying a stairway to wokeness
There’s a sign on the wall
But they want to be sure
That they choose the worst of its meanings
With a post that they tweet
They distort what was sweet
To ruin the one they’re defaming
And it makes them woker
And it makes them woker
There’s a feeling they get
When they’ve worked up a sweat
After cancelling a Nazi on twitter
Just like in ‘44
Went solders went ashore
And then cancelled Hitler forevermore
Oooh and it makes them woker
Oooh ahhhh and it makes them woker
And its whispered that soon if we all toe the line
The piper will lead us to heaven
The new day will dawn
For those that kneel long
But it still doesn’t save them from shaming.
If there’s no pronouns in your profile
You’ll be in exile
Until your gender is revealed
Yes there are 60 you can choose from
But in the long run
The choice you make will be the wrong one
Oooh and it makes them woker
Oooh ahhhh and it makes them woker
Saying sorry won’t help to save you
In case you don’t know
The piper won’t buy your confession
Even with complete humiliation
And submission
The stairway leads to your oblivion
And as you see your life destroyed
All Your virtue signals ignored
There‘s someone much woker than you
Who’s dancing about as you fall
Just like you danced as others fell
You understand the reason why
And the truth that you now can see
That the woke mob will devour all
And the only way to survive
Is to be a rock and not to roll
Because there is no stairway to wokeness
More cowbell!