Is this a dream? British move against the cancel culture in schools.

Jo Nova reports that British schoolchildren are going to the taught that the cancel culture is bullying.

Josh White, Daily Mail, UK

Teachers will tell pupils ‘cancel culture’ is not part of a ‘tolerant and free society’

Students will learn that people with controversial opinions should be respected

It comes as some mainstream speakers have been blocked from speaking at unis

In Department for Education training manuals, teachers are instructed to tell pupils that the ‘cancel culture’ which has taken root at many universities – where individuals call for a boycott of a person or company whose views they don’t agree with, in the hope they lose their job or clients – is not part of a ‘tolerant and free society’.

Never say it couldn’t happen here!

