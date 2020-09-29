“Stark staring mad”

“Australians not living in Victoria cannot possibly fathom how ‘barking mad this place is’ or how mad its government has become …”
And so what if it is, what then? It’s not as if we are locked up with a psychopathic moonbat moronic low-IQ fool in command. And if 61% are happy with the Premier whose policies have directly led to the deaths of over 700 people, be grateful, you are living in the essence of a democratic society. Majority rule, right? At least he is making the trains run on time even if no one has anywhere to go more than 5km from their homes.
Like Andrew, we here in Victoria are at our wits end. Daniel Andrews is unhinged and it shows in his snarky, dismissive replies to legitimate questions.
Legal. challenges to Dan’s decrees (he’s a one man band) have begun which may be the only way to get him to alter things. What a nightmare for us with no end in sight and a P M who refuses to criticise Andrews. Thanks a lot PM.
Bolta on the money here. You can’t have these micro managing laws/legislation, when the doofus in charge isn’t over the detail.
Kirner tried the arts led recovery.
Dan tries the police led recovery.
Where are the defenders of our Constitution, human rights, freedom and liberty?
Nowhere to be found. Not within Victoria or within Australia. And with very few exceptions, the press are right on board with the Danimal and his cohort of brain dead zombie micromanagers.