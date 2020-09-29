The new religion of fear. It is all about submission

My three biggest fears? Trump, coronovirus and the climate.
The licentious sinners we can control; the saintly ascetics may destroy us.
Word choice, please. It’s an ersatz religion.
I realise that doesn’t make for quite the same headline impact, but otherwise you’re missing a large part of this phenomenon, which was aptly summed up by GK Chesterton (or perhaps his French biographer), “When men stop beleiving in God. they don’t thereafter beleive in nothing; they become capable of believing in anything.”
It explains a lot of what we see about us today, and not just the Greens.
From the Canberra Times:
“ACT Greens have turned their attention to phasing out gas in their climate action commitments announcement.
Greens leader Shane Rattenbury said phasing out gas, which accounts for 22 per cent of the territory’s emissions, was a necessary step to avoid a climate catastrophe.
The announcement said the Greens would invest $20 million towards a program assisting Canberra businesses and households with existing gas connections to switch to electric appliances including heat pumps and reverse-cycle air conditioning.
The Greens said they would stop creating gas connections in new suburbs from 2021 and establish a two-year gas transition program to end infill gas connections from 2023.”
F….ng totalitarians!
The Green’s are opposed to catastrophes that are non-renewable.
Yeah it’s great being an all electric house until the power goes out. Can’t have a hot meal, shower or make a cup of coffee.
RobertS
So you have to use electric cars, and electric heating…pity the grid is being made inherently unstable and useless ( possibly be design ) and destroyed by renewables.
The greens are just the useful idiots in all this, the people who are pulling the strings behind the scenes, based on all the research I’ve done, are globalists, and the globalists genuinely appear to believe in their pagan occult religion that dictates shutting down our industrial civilisation as it is allegedly “destroying” the earth , which they worship as a mythical goddess called “Gaia”.
That’s the background to it all. There are layers of abstraction, but it can be ultimately traced back to the globalist and their pet project for global govt…er…enslavement…the UN.
Covid appears to be nothing more than the heavy stick applied repeatedly to the our civilisation because we refused the climate lie. We didn’t obediently fall for the climate lie, so now they are basically slamming us head first into their nasty little occult nightmare because they think they know better.
These people appear to be sadistic & unstable and can never be trusted – look how people are treated right now. They employ global communism as the ultimate end goal, which means the plan is slavery for everyone globally, and people locked out of a lot of the countryside and crammed into large cities.
Covid is just a Trojan horse, the real game is being played out in Victoria……