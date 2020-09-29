Liberty Quote
The essence of capitalism’s foreign policy is free trade—i.e., the abolition of trade barriers, of protective tariffs, of special privileges—the opening of the world’s trade routes to free international exchange and competition among the private citizens of all countries dealing directly with one another.— Ayn Rand
Tuesday Forum: September 29, 2020
Oneth!
Hi there!
Here I am sitting on my nuke and waving my cowboy hat.
Twoth!
Good Heavens
Curses!
Turd?
Top ten!
Near enough
Well hullo there just popping in forba look .
Greetings from beautiful downtown Dungog
I’ll carry the drinks.