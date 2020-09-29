Wenn das der Fuehrer wuesste

“If only the Führer knew” was what we might today call a meme that became a popular declaration of naive – if not, wilfully dumb – exasperation about the corruption and oppression that unfortunately attended the terrifying rise and catastrophic fall of Adolf Hitler.

Disgracefully – but not surprisingly – it is also the conclusion Daniel Andrews, his lawyers, Victoria Police and the Premier’s red shirt putchists want the hotel quarantine inquiry to come to about the deaths of several hundred people.

The broader truth about this tragedy is not that it was caused by “creeping assumption that became reality,” as counsel assisting the inquiry has claimed. It was caused by a near-sociopathic egomaniac who decided to invent a mindlessly overblown panic so as to be able to blame the public itself for death and protect his own job. That’s what Mr Andrews has been doing all along.